LSU to be Without Offensive Weapon vs. Gators
BATON ROUGE, La.-- The Florida Gators open SEC play in under two hours with a trip to No. 3 LSU.
Before kickoff, both teams released their official pregame availability reports, unofficially called injury reports, with the Tigers' report revealing that an offensive contributor will not play.
Tight end Trey'Dez Green, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, has been relegated to an "out" status ahead of kickoff in Death Valley. Green, a red zone threat for the Tigers, suffered a knee injury last week against Louisiana Tech.
"I think you have to have plans, right, for him and not having him," head coach Brian Kelly said on Wednesday. "But you know, each week is a different look in the red zone. Defenses change dramatically as you get into the shorter field. So Florida plays a little bit different than than Louisiana Tech played, and actually different than Clemson. So you carry a package that is specific to the high percentages of what you're going to see down there. So each and every week, you have to be flexible."
While Green is out, LSU will have two major contributors available with starting center Braelin Moore and receiver Destyn Hill no longer listed on the report. Both were listed as probable on Friday.
Meanwhile, Florida's report had no changes. The Gators are set to be without seven players, including major contributors in receiver Dallas Wilson (lower body), edge rusher LJ McCray (foot) and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who was added to the report on Thursday before being ruled out on Friday.
Florida will also be without defensive lineman Brendan Bett for "a little bit of time," likely a result of a punishment for last week's ejection, head coach Billy Napier announced this morning on SEC Nation.
Major injury news for Florida this week was the return of senior Caleb Banks, who has been nursing a lower-body injury and has missed the last three games dating back to last season.
"Interior push, he’s a big guy, he’s athletic. He can move. For a guy his size, he is pretty nimble," senior edge rusher Tyreak Sapp said this week on what Banks brings to the table. "He’s a nimble guy. He has quick feet.
"He is super strong, and almost just as fast as me, and I think that helps, especially for an edge like me having an interior guy rushing like that and pushing the pocket and putting the rush on the quarterback because a lot of quarterbacks, when you got a guy coming down in your face, you’re gonna probably escape outside the pocket. He helps a lot with that. That’s what he does. He does his job and he does it well.”
Both team's full reports can be found below. Kickoff between Florida and No. 3 LSU is at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.
Gameday Injury Reports
All players are listed as out. Known injuries are listed.
Florida Gators
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body)
- WR Dallas Wilson (lower body)
- TE Scott Isacks*
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot)
- OL Fletcher Westphal (upper body)
- DL Michai Boireau
- DB Micheal Caraway Jr.
LSU Tigers
- TE Trey'Dez Green (MCL sprain)
- DL Zion Williams