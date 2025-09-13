Florida Gators DL to Miss LSU Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Sophomore defensive lineman Michai Boireau was a surprise addition to the Florida Gators' Thursday injury report, being listed as questionable.
On Friday, the Gators revealed Boireau's final status for Saturday's game at No. 3 LSU after his original 50-50 status.
Boireau, who started the first two games of the season at the three-technique tackle position, will miss Florida's SEC opener against the Tigers, Friday's injury report revealed. Boireau is one of seven players listed as out alongside running back Treyaun Webb (hamstring), receiver Dallas Wilson (lower body), walk-on tight end Scott Isacks, edge rusher LJ McCray (foot), offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal (upper body) and defensive back Micheal Caraway Jr.
The former four-star started in Florida's win over Long Island and loss to USF in place of senior star Caleb Banks, who is set to make his 2025 debut on Saturday after missing the first two games with a lower-body injury.
With Banks returning, Boireau was expected to slide back to a depth piece at both the three-tech spot behind Banks and at nose behind junior Jamari Lyons. Head coach Billy Napier previously praised Boireau for his ability to play all across the defensive line.
"One of the things about Michai, he's a very smart player," head coach Billy Napier said last week. "He can anticipate. He has a good understanding of where he fits into structure, and he's a big, strong, physical player. So we need Michai to continue to improve, and he's got a bright future."
With Boireau out, Florida will be expected to rely on freshman Jeramiah McCloud and former JUCO player Brien Taylor Jr. to provide depth behind Banks. However, Banks' full availability for Saturday's game is unclear, though Napier said he "feels good" about Banks this week.
Still, Florida is excited to see the potential first-round pick back on the field for the first time since last year's regular-season finale. This week, edge rusher Tyreak Sapp, who can also play inside at Banks' spot, detailed Banks' strengths.
"Interior push, he’s a big guy, he’s athletic. He can move. For a guy his size, he is pretty nimble," Sapp said. "He’s a nimble guy. He has quick feet. He is super strong, and almost just as fast as me, and I think that helps, especially for an edge like me having an interior guy rushing like that and pushing the pocket and putting the rush on the quarterback because a lot of quarterbacks, when you got a guy coming down in your face, you’re gonna probably escape outside the pocket. He helps a lot with that. That’s what he does. He does his job and he does it well.”
Florida will release its final injury report before kickoff at aproximately 6 p.m. ET with kickoff inside Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. Television coverage can be found on ABC.