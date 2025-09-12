DL Added to Florida Gators Injury Report
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A new name has been added to the Florida Gators' injury report.
Sophomore defensive lineman Michai Boireau was listed as "questionable," which gives Boireau a 50 percent chance to play, according to the SEC's reporting policy. It is unclear why Boireau, who has started the last two games at the three-technique defensive tackle spot, was listed.
The sophomore recorded five tackles in Florida's games against Long Island and South Florida while starting in place of senior Caleb Banks, who was nursing a foot injury.
"One of the things about Michai, he's a very smart player," head coach Billy Napier said last week. "He can anticipate. He has a good understanding of where he fits into structure, and he's a big, strong, physical player. So we need Michai to continue to improve, and he's got a bright future."
Napier also detailed Boireau's position flexibility, saying he can play at all spots across the interior defensive line between the nose tackle spot and 4i (inside shoulder of the offensive tackle).
"He's got a good tool box, and he's a good first-, second-down player, and he'll continue to get better," Napier said.
The next possible update for Boireau's availability will be on Friday night, when Florida releases its final regular injury report of the week. The Gators will have a pregame injury report on Saturday around 6 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Banks is set to make his return this weekend after missing the last three games dating back to last season. It is unclear just how healthy he is, but the Gators are looking forward to the potential first-round pick making his 2025 debut.
"Caleb Banks is a force. He is one of the best defensive lineman in the country," Napier said Wednesday. "I think we will see where he is at. He has been able to practice this week. It’s been a good week. I feel good about it.”
Kickoff between Florida and No. 3 LSU is at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.
Thursday Injury Reports
Florida Gators
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body) - Out
- WR Dallas Wilson (lower body) - Out
- TE Scott Isacks* - Out
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot) - Out
- OL Fletcher Westphal (upper body) - Out
- DL Michai Boireau - Questionable
- DB Micheal Caraway Jr. - Out
LSU Tigers
- WR Destyn Hill - Probably
- TE Trey'Dez Green (MCL sprain) - Questionable
- OL Braelin Moore (lower body) - Probable
- DL Zion Williams - Out