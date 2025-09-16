Napier, Gators Adamant Lagway can Improve: 'We Have to Be Better Around Him'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In the midst of DJ Lagway's struggles, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is adamant that the sophomore can improve and that the program can do more to support him.
Napier on Monday said it starts with him.
"I think I'm always of the opinion that if the student struggles on the test, as a teacher you need to take a good look in the mirror, and for me that’s what it’s about, so I’ve got to do a better job helping DJ in that regard.
Lagway, coming off a five-interception game against LSU, has lost his last two games as the starter with six interceptions against two touchdown passes. Florida has failed to score more than 16 points across the last two weeks.
"There's going to be some healthy things that come from this," Napier said Monday. "... Even the great ones, and I think we have to keep things in perspective here relative to how much experience he has, the offseason that he's been through. I think it's important to evaluate things from that perspective and not necessarily on one performance.”
Focusing on his one performance, Napier is keying on situational football with Lagway and knowing when to throw the ball in certain spots in certain downs, distances and understanding the clock as a result of his inopportune miscues.
Two of Lagway's five interceptions directly led to 10 points for LSU, with a pick near the end of the first half, which led to a field goal as time expired, and a pick-six in the third quarter that gave the Tigers a 10-point lead. Additionally, four of his interceptions came on third down while one was on a panicked throwaway near the end of the game.
Those 10 points ended up being the difference in the game.
"I can deal with the ones where we miss and maybe we're a little inaccurate, it's a great play by the other team. Two of the interceptions are the ones that get me the most – the one right before half and the one at the kick line on the 36," Napier said. "The others are going to happen. I think for him, that's my job as a coach is to help him understand the situation."
The players around Lagway are embracing helping him improve. Florida's offensive line, one of the better units in the country last season, have negated Lagway touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks with holding calls, which included an 87-yard touchdown to Jadan Baugh called back on Saturday.
“I feel as an offensive lineman, we have to be better around him," senior tackle Austin Barber said. "It’s not just on him. It’s on everybody.
Florida's investment in Lagway, who missed most of the offseason with multiple injuries, comes despite outside calls for a change at the position. True freshman Tramell Jones Jr., who threw for two touchdowns in the season opener, is Lagway's immediate backup, while Aidan Warner, Lagway's backup in 2024, and Harrison Bailey, a transfer, provide emergency depth.
Napier confirmed after the loss to LSU that they had no plans to give Jones Jr. reps during the game despite Lagway's struggles.
"I don't subscribe to that theory. DJ's our quarterback," he said on Saturday. "He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He made some tough, you know, made good decisions tonight, but he also made some bad decisions tonight, so, yeah. And, you're talking about a guy who, you know, he's a rookie himself."
Napier also confirmed on Monday that the team had no plans to elevate Warner or Bailey, both of whom have in-game experience.
So, Lagway remains, and only time will tell just how much the in-season investment will pay off.
"I think our ability to work hard, to help him, to create a good plan for him, to create a great week of prep, and then his ability to move forward and be process-oriented," Napier said. "Every one of those situations are very correctable, and he'll be better as a result of it. I think everybody can agree that only way you improve is you go through difficult things, difficult circumstances. You got to embrace that."
Florida stays on the road this week with a trip to No. 4 Miami set for Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.