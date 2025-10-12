Napier to Blame for Gators' Loss at Texas A&M
In a 34-17 loss to Texas A&M, the Florida Gators could not overcome their nemesis: subpar coaching and leadership.
As outstanding as Billy Napier called the plays against Texas last week, he decided to pull defeat from the jaws of victory in a winnable game. Despite being an undefeated team, Texas A&M did not look superior to Florida.
However, they were not burdened by coaching decisions that have plagued the program since Napier's hiring. If the administration parts ways with the coach, this game could be the metaphorical straw: a too-soon game he chose to wither away from aggressive playcalling.
Instead, he chose the path of least resistance.
After a fast start offensively, Napier retreated into his conservative shell. At midfield with under a minute left in the first half, the head coach decided to use screens instead of throwing the ball vertically. TAMU applied pressure, but the Gators' offensive line kept DJ Lagway upright.
Hindering Lagway with an offense that relies on a passive, almost fearful approach is akin to parking a Ferrari in the carport of a doublewide. With talented freshman receivers on each side, Napier stopped calling for anything threatening or vertical until the Aggies held a 14-point lead.
At that point, why bother?
The team's body language appeared frustrated and upset, while their coach will spend the next week offering cliches and contrived motivation that the players would probably tune out.
Looking ahead, athletic director Scott Stricklin bears the responsibility to salvage any significant results for the remainder of the season. Rip the bandage off and terminate Napier's employment. This team probably won't make a bowl game, not even a third-tier game that starts before Hanukkah ends this year (Dec. 15-22).
Despite a mobile quarterback that can make every throw, hard-charging running backs, and game-breaking wideouts, running up the middle was necessary when you needed six yards in a game that remained close.
Fans, alumni and donors from Florida should recognize the Texas victory as a mere illusion. The win instilled hope in parts of the fan base that Napier had adopted the playcalling that sparked the team's magical late-season run, culminating in a bowl victory.
With many of their skill position players having multiple years of eligibility remaining, the Gators' most important task is keeping them on the roster and positive about the new direction whenever it happens in Gainesville.