NCAA Transfer Portal Opens: Gators Positions of Need
Let the chaos begin... or continue.
The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open, meaning teams can now officially contact players in the portal. Many players across the country have already announced plans to enter the portal, including 11 on the Florida Gators.
Gators Illustrated is keeping track of all portal departures and arrivals for the Gators as well as Florida's roster count as the NCAA has trimmed the roster limit for programs.
With the portal officially opened, here are five Gators' positions of need with a priority level in Gators Illustrated's eyes.
Wide Receiver (High Priority)
With starters Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger, who have accounted for over half of Florida's total receiving yardage, both gone after exhausting their eligibility, the Gators will suddenly have a lack of veteran receivers in the room.
Florida will return Eugene Wilson III and Kahleil Jackson, who, despite being the older players in the room, are both coming off of season-ending injuries, as well as Marcus Burke, who is the oldest player in the room by age but has less in-game experience than most on the roster.
The Gators do have the benefit of young talent comprised of Aidan Mizell and Tank Hawkins, who have both had bright moments as rotational pieces this season, to go with incoming freshman Vernell Brown III, Nae'shaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara.
However, the lack of a true veteran in the room who not only has the experience but also the consistent production, makes the receiver position a priority for Florida in the portal.
Offensive Tackle (High Priority)
With Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson gone and Austin Barber being draft-eligible, Florida has an imediate need at tackle for the third-straight season.
Florida has a few players returning with in-game experience at the position in Damieon George Jr. and Kamryn Waites, but both have served better as guards. There's also a depth piece in Devon Manuel to go with a high-ceiling redshirt freshman in Fletcher Westphal. The Gators also signed four-star tackle Tavaris Dice to the class, but Florida is known for not playing true freshmen offensive linemen if it can avoid it.
Even if Florida can get Barber to return and expects Westphal to be ready to make a major on-field contribution, it would still be wise to take a tackle from the portal if a suitable one is available.
Interior Defensive Line (Medium Priority)
Similar to the offensive tackle, Florida is set to lose one starter in Cam Jackson and could lose another who is draft-eligible in Caleb Banks. It's also set to lose veteran Desmond Watson. Unlike that room, though, Florida has played its core group of youngsters with D'Antre Robinson and Michai Boireau both receiving extensive playing time.
Depth isn't a major issue at this position, too, as Florida will see Jamari Lyons return from injury and signed two pure interior defenders in Stephon Shivers and Joseph Mbatchou.
Still, the lack of a true veteran in the room makes this a position of need in the portal.
Corner (Medium-Low Priority)
The theme of this year's portal class for Florida will be replacing veterans with play-now portal pieces, and the corner room has an immediate need to aid the young talent. Jason Marshall Jr. and Trikweze Bridges leave after exhausting their eligibility, and Ja'Keem Jackson is entering the portal himself.
As it stands, the Gators have five scholarship corners for next season in Devin Moore, who has the most starting experience but has dealt with injuries throughout his career, and Dijon Johnson, who has earned starts this season due to injuries, are expected to retain their roles next season.
Behind them are walk-on Cormani McClain, redshirt freshmen Jameer Grimsley and Teddy Foster and 2025 signee Ben Hanks Jr.
Again, a true lack of experience and consistent production made this a potential, but the young talent currently in the room lowers the priority.
Tight End (Low Priority)
Florida losing Arlis Boardingham to the portal and missing out on both Tae'Shaun Gelsey and Caden Piening in the high school class puts the room in a difficult spot from a scholarship depth side.
Hayden Hansen is the clear veteran, and Tony Livingston saw an uptick in playing time. Although, Livingston struggled with consistency at times. Florida will also see freshman Amir Jackson rise on the depth chart with high expecations after redshirting last season.
Other positions having greater depth and experience issues make the tight end room a low priority, but if there's a suitable one available, and if the Gators have room left on the roster,