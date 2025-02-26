All Gators

NFL Combine Schedule for Nine Former Gators

Nine former members of the Florida Gators were invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Find out when each player's individual position group is scheduled to hold interviews, participate in a workout. etc.

Cam Parker

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) hands the ball to Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024.
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) hands the ball to Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (1) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially upon us with nine former Florida Gators invited to participate.

Gators Illustrated previously featured all nine invitees, all of whom can be found below:

  • QB Graham Mertz
  • RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
  • WR Elijhah Badger
  • WR Chimere Dike
  • OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
  • DT Cam Jackson
  • LB Shemar James
  • CB Jason Marshall Jr.
  • P Jeremy Crawshaw

The combine is broken up into four groups with specialists, defensive line and linebackers in one; defensive backs and tight ends in one; running backs quarterbacks and receivers in one; and offensive line in their own.

Below is the full schedule for each of the nine former Gators invited to the event. Gators Illustrated will continually update as each participates with a final breakdown of the event to come at a later date.

Bold indicates when a player's position group will work out in some capacity.

Wed., Feb. 26

QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

P Jeremy Crawshaw: Ortho exam, media interviews, kicking workout, NFLPA meeting, team interviews.

DL Cam Jackson/LB Shemar James: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

CB Jason Marshall Jr.: General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Registration, orientation, team interviews

Thursday, Feb. 27

QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews

P Jeremy Crawshaw/DL Cam Jackson/LB Shemar James: Measurements, on-field workout

CB Jason Marshall Jr.: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

OL Brandon Crenshaw Dickson: Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews

Friday, Feb. 28

QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

P Jeremy Crawshaw/DL Cam Jackson/LB Shemar James: Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis

CB Jason Marshall Jr.: Measurements, on-field workout

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews

Saturday, March 1

QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Measurements, on-field workout

CB Jason Marshall Jr.: Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews

Sunday, March 2

QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Bench press, depart Indianapolis

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Measurements, on-field workout

Monday, March 3

OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Bench press, depart Indianapolis

More from Gators Illustrated

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Football