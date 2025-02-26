NFL Combine Schedule for Nine Former Gators
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially upon us with nine former Florida Gators invited to participate.
Gators Illustrated previously featured all nine invitees, all of whom can be found below:
- QB Graham Mertz
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- WR Elijhah Badger
- WR Chimere Dike
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- DT Cam Jackson
- LB Shemar James
- CB Jason Marshall Jr.
- P Jeremy Crawshaw
The combine is broken up into four groups with specialists, defensive line and linebackers in one; defensive backs and tight ends in one; running backs quarterbacks and receivers in one; and offensive line in their own.
Below is the full schedule for each of the nine former Gators invited to the event. Gators Illustrated will continually update as each participates with a final breakdown of the event to come at a later date.
Bold indicates when a player's position group will work out in some capacity.
Wed., Feb. 26
QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
P Jeremy Crawshaw: Ortho exam, media interviews, kicking workout, NFLPA meeting, team interviews.
DL Cam Jackson/LB Shemar James: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
CB Jason Marshall Jr.: General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, team interviews
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Registration, orientation, team interviews
Thursday, Feb. 27
QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews
P Jeremy Crawshaw/DL Cam Jackson/LB Shemar James: Measurements, on-field workout
CB Jason Marshall Jr.: Ortho exam, media interviews, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
OL Brandon Crenshaw Dickson: Pre-exam, NFLPA meeting, team interviews
Friday, Feb. 28
QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
P Jeremy Crawshaw/DL Cam Jackson/LB Shemar James: Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis
CB Jason Marshall Jr.: Measurements, on-field workout
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: General medical exam, pre-ordered studies, broadcast interviews
Saturday, March 1
QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Measurements, on-field workout
CB Jason Marshall Jr.: Bench press, broadcast interviews, depart Indianapolis
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Ortho exams, media interviews, team interviews
Sunday, March 2
QB Graham Mertz/RB Montrell Johnson Jr./WR Elijhah Badger/WR Chimere Dike: Bench press, depart Indianapolis
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Measurements, on-field workout
Monday, March 3
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson: Bench press, depart Indianapolis