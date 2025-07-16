'No Question' in Napier's Mind That Dallas Wilson Makes Gators Better
The Florida Gators enter the 2025 season with incoming freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson aiming to become a keystone piece of the passing game. There's an added focus when a top-10 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class pivots to a program at the last second; eyes are going to be on what he can do out of the gate.
Head coach Billy Napier expects big things from Wilson, especially after seeing his performance in spring camp. What has stood out the most about Wilson to Napier is the discipline and ruggedness he showed during the spring.
"I think what I really appreciate about Dallas is this spring, his work ethic, his work capacity, his toughness, the way he competes in practice, his practice habits. He's a big, physical player. He's a tough guard. He's a tough matchup."
Wilson still has a lot to show when the regular season comes. No matter how good someone looks in practice, there's nothing like live action in a regular-season game. However, Napier is confident that he'll learn from the guys who have been there before and become a key contributor on the offense in year one.
"He's got some good veteran players around him that have experience. So there will be a different level of self-discipline and intensity and urgency once we get to the season, but there's no question Dallas is going to make our team better."
The freshman wide receiver isn't just on Napier's radar. He's capturing the attention of his teammates. Defensive lineman Caleb Banks said Wilson was a top player who has stood out in the offseason.
"I would say Dallas Wilson," Banks said. "He's working with the guys. He's amazing."
The Gators remained in the pursuit for Wilson until the last possible moment of the eleventh hour. Before he initially signed with Oregon, reports had him flipping his commitment to Florida. However, on decision day, he chose to stay put.
On Dec. 19, 2024, he officially decommitted from Oregon and was spotted at the Gasparilla Bowl the following day. On Dec. 22, he officially signed on with Billy Napier and company. According to Napier at SEC Media Days, Wilson contacted the program about signing on after he got out of his letter.
The Tampa native gets to stay near home and be part of the offensive overhaul that came over the offseason. The wide receiver has a new identity with departures of Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike and the arrivals of Wilson, fellow freshman Vernell Brown III and transfer J. Michael Sturdivant. Eugene Wilson will be back and healthy, and Aiden Mizell and Tank Hawkins could be taking on larger roles this upcoming season.