Patience Paying Off for Gators RB KD Daniels
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- KD Daniels arrived in Gainesville as a four-star recruit and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Mississippi after rushing for 2,737 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior wildcat quarterback at West Point High School.
However, he quickly went from big man on campus to freshman reserve with the Florida Gators, having to sit behind veteran Montrell Johnson Jr., former JUCO back Ja'Kobi Jackson and fellow freshman Jadan Baugh. Playing sparingly in 2024, Daniels finally got his moment in the Gasparilla Bowl, but not entirely in the way he imagined.
Quarterback DJ Lagway fumbled on a QB sneak, but rather than panic, Daniels saw an opportunity. Picking up the ball, Daniels found a lane on the outside and rushed for a 25-yard touchdown, marking the first score of his career.
"Obviously, that was a quarterback sneak or whatever, I was not thinking the ball was just going to squirt out to me," he recalled. "So I just feel like when that happened, my instincts just kicked in and it was just, wildcat all over again, and I just got hold of the ball.”
A year later, it's much of the same for the redshirt freshman. Except this time, his opportunity has come much earlier.
As a result of a preseason hamstring surgery to Treyaun Webb that's kept him out for the entire season to date, an injury to Ja'Kobi Jackson against Miami and an injury to Duke Clark against Texas, Daniels is now Florida's No. 2 back behind Baugh.
"Obviously, for everybody, they want to have a chance to play," Daniels said. "We have some guys banged out. I feel like with that comes opportunities, and I just had to stay ready and wait until my number's called."
Across games against Mississippi State and Georgia, Daniels has rushed 10 times for 35 yards, but a touchdown against Mississippi State in the fourth quarter proved to be a difference maker as Florida held on to win, 23-21.
Ironically, his touchdown came out of the wildcat formation, giving him two non-traditional but familiarizing rushing touchdowns in his young career.
"Mainly just gave me more memories than anything," Daniels recalled.
Heading down the stretch of the season, Daniels is one of multiple young players expected to see their role continue growing as a result of various injuries. Webb and Jackson have both been ruled out for the Kentucky game, while Clark, nursing a shoulder injury, remains questionable.
While the injuries pile up, Daniels has remained a consistent face available for interim head coach Billy Gonzales.
"I always talk about the patience. Patience will come. The patience means when it’s my time to go play the competitive excellence piece will kick in, and you’re ready to make those plays, and I think that’s kind of what he’s done," Gonzales said. "He’s got a chance to get a year under his belt; he’s went through the hard times and we’re extremely confident in him.”
That patience has also helped Daniels in his transition from a wildcat quarterback to a traditional running back, between learning how to be patient when reading gaps and being patient as a back to receive a handoff.
"Obviously the ball hits the quarterback's hand at first. So I feel like when it hits the quarterback's hand you really just have to take time on your read, and then be able to just be more patient, if that makes sense," Daniels explained.
While Baugh, who has already surpassed his rushing attempts from last year with 133 and his rushing yards from last year with 683, continues to pace towards being Florida's first 1,000-yard rusher in 10 years, Daniels is pacing towards being a breakout candidate for the rest of the season.
"I think he’s done a really good job," Gonzales said. "Obviously having a chance to see him participate over the year. He’s explosive, he’s got incredible work ethic, he’s got a great first step. We feel strong, we feel very strong about him."