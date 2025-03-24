Peagler to Rejoin Gators' Staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A familiar face is returning to the Florida Gators football program.
William Peagler, who was Florida's tight ends coach in 2022 before spending the last two seasons as the Arizona Cardinals' assistant line coach, is set to return to the Gators in an unknown role, 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Monday.
Gators Illustrated previously observed Peagler at one of the Gators' spring practices on the sidelines, which was confirmed by multiple outlets.
Prior to his one-year stint at Florida, Peagler coached the running backs at Michigan State, where he coached All-American Kenneth Walker as the Spartans went 10-2. He also previously coached at Colorado as the director of quality control for the offense (2019), at Louisiana as the director of player personnel and quality control coordinator (2018), graduate assistant at Georgia during their 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship run.
He also held positions at Minnesota and Coffeyville Community College.
After Florida promoted former analyst Ryan O'Hara to assistant coach, Florida has likely rounded out its assistant coaching staff, although it's important to note that the NCAA no longer limits the amount of on-field coaches a program has and no longer limits how much coaching an analyst, quality control coach or other non-assistant coaches can do.
Other additions and promotions this offseason include Russ Callaway being promoted to offensive coordinator, Ron Roberts dropping his duties as the linebackers coach to be a free-floating defensive coordinator, Vinnie Sunseri joining the staff as a co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Robert Bala joining the staff as a co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach and Deron Wilson joining as the cornerbacks coach.
It's also important to note that Callaway still coaches the team's tight ends with assistance from senior offensive analyst John Donovan.