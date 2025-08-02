Photos From Florida Gators Open Fall Camp Practice
The Florida Gators on Saturday held a practice with media invited to cover the warmup and positional drills periods.
In this story:
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday held an open practice inside The Swamp with media members invited to cover the warmup and positional drills periods before practice began.
Florida Gators on SI's Kyle Lander was in attendance, taking pictures throughout the media viewing period of various position groups.
QB DJ Lagway
QB DJ Lagway
Head Coach Billy Napier
QB Tramell Jones Jr.
RB Jadan Baugh
WR Aidan Mizell
WR Dallas Wilson
Edge Rushers
CB Cormani McClain
S Drake Stubbs
STAR Sharif Denson
CB Teddy Foster, WR Coach Billy Gonzales
Assistant OL Coach Jonathan Decoster
More From Florida Gators on SI
Published |Modified