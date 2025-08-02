All Gators

Photos From Florida Gators Open Fall Camp Practice

The Florida Gators on Saturday held a practice with media invited to cover the warmup and positional drills periods.

Kyle Lander

The Florida Gators edge rushers group together during the team's position drills period on Saturday. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday held an open practice inside The Swamp with media members invited to cover the warmup and positional drills periods before practice began.

Florida Gators on SI's Kyle Lander was in attendance, taking pictures throughout the media viewing period of various position groups.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway throws in the team's practice inside The Swamp on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway throws a pass in front of quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara and head coach Billy Napier during position drills. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Head Coach Billy Napier

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier leads the team during warmups ahead of Saturday's practice. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

QB Tramell Jones Jr.

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. throws a pass during the team's positional drills period in Saturday's practice. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

RB Jadan Baugh

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh looks on as the team warms up for Saturday's practice. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

WR Aidan Mizell

Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell looks in a pass during the team's positional drills period during Saturday's practice. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

WR Dallas Wilson

Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson looks on during the team's position drills period during Saturday's practice. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Edge Rushers

The Florida Gators edge rushers group together during the team's position drills period on Saturday. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

CB Cormani McClain

Florida Gators corner Cormani McClain goes through a rep during the team's position drills period. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

S Drake Stubbs

Florida Gators safety Drake Stubbs warms up ahead of the team's open practice on Saturday. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

STAR Sharif Denson

Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson stretches ahead of the team's open practice on Saturday. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

CB Teddy Foster, WR Coach Billy Gonzales

Florida Gators corner Teddy Foster and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales shake hands during warmups of Saturday's practice. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Assistant OL Coach Jonathan Decoster

Florida Gators assistant offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster leads his unit through position drills. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Kyle Lander
