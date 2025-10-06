Photos from Florida Gators Win Over Texas

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The
Florida Gators found themselves back in the win column with a 29-21 upset over No. 9 Texas.
Freshman receiver
Dallas Wilson set UF freshman records for a debut with six catches for 111 yards and two scores, DJ Lagway threw for a season-high 298 yards and Jadan Baugh had another 100-yard game with a score.
Florida's defense sacked Texas quarterback Arch Manning six times,
a season-high for the Gators, while intercepting two passes.
Kyle Lander. Florida Gators on SI's Aidan Mizell had two catches on the Gators' opening drive. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Dallas Wilson recorded two of his six catches on the game's first drive, which ended in a Jadan Baugh touchdown. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI George Gumbs Jr. recorded one of Florida's six sacks against Texas quarterback Arch Manning. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Jadan Baugh rushed for 107 yards on 27 carries in the Florida Gators' win over Texas. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Florida's six sacks against Texas tripled their total from the season after the Gators came into the game with only three. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI J. Michael Sturdivant had two catches for 42 yards in the Gators' upset over Texas. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Freshman running back Duke Clark had 38 yards on nine carries in place of the injured Ja'Kobi Jackson. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Florida Gators receiver Eugene Wilson III has some words with Texas safety Xavier Filsaime, a former Gators commit. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Florida's Brien Taylor Jr. had three tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Texas quarterback Arch Manning threw for 263 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Vernell Brown III's 60-yard catch in the third quarter set up a field goal to give Florida a 22-7 lead. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Dallas Wilson's 55-yard touchdown put him over the 100-yard mark in his Florida Gators debut. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Dallas Wilson broke multiple UF freshmen records in the Florida Gators 29-21 win over Texas. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Devin Moore recorded his first career sack while also having an interception in the Florida Gators' win over Texas. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI The Florida Gators held Texas running backs to just 15 yards on 10 carries. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Over 90,000 fans were in the Swamp for Florida's upset over Texas. / Kyle Lander /Florida Gators on SI Jeramiah McCloud has received decent play time this season due to injuries in the Gators' interior defensive line room. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Jeramiah McCloud puts up a "horns down" signal after Florida's 29-21 win over Texas. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI Florida Gators freshman Duke Clark was injured in the game. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI George Gumbs Jr. celebrates Florida's win over Texas. / Cam Parker /Florida Gators on SI Florida's 29-21 win over Texas snapped a three-game losing streak, gave the Gators its first FBS win of the season and was the program's first ever win over Texas. / Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI