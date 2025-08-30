Position Battles to Watch in Gators' Season Opener
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While the Florida Gators seem to have its deepest and most talented roster in years entering 2025, not every spot on the depth chart is finalized.
“We’re going to go watch this tape (Friday) and we still have got a couple of days left, but really you are observing everything they do, how their attitude and urgency is in the meeting and the walk throughs," head coach Billy Napier said Wednesday. "So yeah, we will see where they’re at and then we will decide how we’re gonna play the players on Saturday and then go execute the plan.”
With that being said, Florida Gators on SI takes a quick look at three position battles to keep an eye on during Saturday's season opener against Long Island. Kickoff inside The Swamp is at 7 p.m. ET with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.
Backup Quarterback
DJ Lagway is the starter, and, yes, he will play on Saturday. That being said, the immediate backup has yet to be publicly announced.
Florida has held a three-man battle behind Lagway with senior transfer Harrison Bailey, redshirt sophomore Aidan Warner and true freshman Tramell Jones Jr. Napier on Wednesday explained they would make a decision this week and move forward on Sunday.
"I think in general, the backup quarterback group has had a good week," he said. "I've been pleased with what I've seen. So I've got a lot of confidence in all three guys, but you know, obviously we can only pick one to be the backup. I've got a ton of confidence in that situation and I think Coach O'Hara has done a really good job with the group."
Don't expect Lagway to play all four quarters on Saturday. He may not even play in the second half. The first quarterback on the field after him will likely be the guy should the former five-star suffer an injury.
No. 3 Running Back
With Jadan Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson returning, Florida has its two lead backs for 2025. However, Napier has emphasized the need for Florida to establish a third back in the rotation.
After Treyaun Webb underwent thigh surgery, the competition has largely been between redshirt freshman KD Daniels, true freshman winter enrollee Duke Clark and true freshman summer enrollee Byron Louis.
Daniels seems like the strongest contender after a strong performance in last year's Gasparilla Bowl with 55 yards and a touchdown in mop-up duty. Daniels has also had a strong performance throughout spring and fall camps.
“He's doing really good,” Napier said. “I think he's trusting his eyes. His eye discipline is improving. His footwork is more consistent. I think the protection component, he's becoming more of a student of the game - and I think he's doing a better job.”
Should the score get out of reach, the first running back on the field in place of Baugh and Jackson could be an easy tell-tale sign for who will be the third back in the rotation.
Punt Returner
With Chimere Dike off to the NFL, the Gators worked out 12 different players at punt returner during fall camp, according to head coach Joe Houston: receiver Vernell Brown III, receiver Eugene Wilson III, running back Jadan Baugh, running back Treyaun Webb, running back Ja'Kobi Jackson, receiver Tank Hawkins, receiver J.Michael Sturdivant, receiver Naeshaun Montgomery, receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Byron Louis, corner J'Vari Flowers and receiver DeBraun Hampton.
"We're going to play the player that we trust the most," Houston said. "Obviously, they are all very talented. They're extremely fast. They're quick. They have good ball skills. They can track the ball. Really, it's going to come down to the decision-making piece of it."
Breaking down the candidates, Webb will not play after thigh surgery during fall camp, and Wilson may not play due to his own lower-body injury.
Brown III and Wilson III make the most sense with long snapper Rocco Underwood saying Wilson III was "looking good" at the spot, and Napier saying on his Thursday radio show that Brown III was "dynamic with the ball" at the return position.
Florida hasn't had a punt return touchdown since 2020. Can 2025 be the season the drought ends?