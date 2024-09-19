Report: Gators' DL Joey Slackman Out After Knee Surgery
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators' defensive lineman Joey Slackman has undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to a report by Swamp247's Graham Hall.
The senior was recently listed as "out" on the team's Wednesday availability report ahead of Saturday's matchup against Mississippi State. There is no current timeline for his return.
In two games played, Slackman has recorded two total tackles while splitting time with Caleb Banks and Kelby Collins among others.
The 2023 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, Slackman joined the Gators with high expectations for a struggling defensive line unit under first-year position coach Gerald Chatman. During fall camp, he was consistently described as one of Florida's team leaders.
"I'm a Joey Slackman guy,” head coach Billy Napier previously said. “Look, I think Joey brings a maturity and an awareness. I think he's extremely bright. And he's motivated, he's driven, he's a self starter and he's an alpha… He's consistent. His motor's always running and I think he has the ability to affect other people. That's one of the reasons we brought him here."
Slackman is the third interior defensive lineman who will miss Saturday's game due to injury. The Gators are already without Jamari Lyons, who suffered a broken ankle in the team's first scrimmage, and freshman Michai Boireau joined the availability report on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury.
He is also the second Florida player revealed to have undergone knee surgery joining receiver Eugene Wilson III, whose report broke moments before Slackman.
Florida travels to Mississippi State on Saturday for its road-opener. Kickoff is at noon EST with televison coverage on ESPN. The Gators open as 6.5-point favorites over the Bulldogs.