Ricky Pearsall Experiences NFL Breakout Performance
SANTA CLARA, Calif.-- Ricky Pearsall has finally experienced a breakout performance in the NFL.
In San Francisco's 40-34 loss on Monday night, the former Florida Gators star set career marks in receptions with eight and yards with 141 to go with one score. His yardage is the most by a 49ers' rookie receiver since Jerry Rice's 241 yards in Week 14 of the 1985 season.
"Those are the games that I've always expected him to have," tight end George Kittle said of Pearsall, who accomplished his first 100-yard performance in the NFL. "Just watching him practice in OTAs, every day he would go off for 100-plus yards. And just to get that game under his belt, I think will just raise his confidence a ton."
Pearsall's impact came immediately with a three-yard touchdown on the game's first drive, which was then followed up by a one-handed, juggling reception for 14 yards the very next possession.
Pearsall also added a 40-yard reception and a 39-yard reception in the second and third quarters, both of which led to touchdowns.
"When the ball came his way, he did a good job," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Made some good catches. Had some big plays. It doesn't always work that way for wideouts, but when it came his way, he did a real good job."
Pearsall's breakout comes near the end of first season as a professional, one that started with a tragic incident before the season began.
Pearsall was the victim of a robbery attempt in downtown San Francisco on Aug. 31 when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest on the way to an autograph signing event. Despite being released from the hospital the next day, Pearsall did not appear in a game until the 49ers' Week Seven loss to Kansas City.
He recorded his first professional touchdown two games later in a six-catch, 73-yard effort against Tampa Bay. In two collegiate seasons with Florida, Pearsall, originally a transfer from Arizona State, caught 98 passes for 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns.
Sitting at 6-10 with one game left, the 49ers are eliminated from playoff contention. Pearsall concludes his rookie season with the team on Jan. 5 at Arizona with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m.