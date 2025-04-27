Social Media Reacts to Panthers Drafting Florida Gators DT Cam Jackson
Jackson was taken in the Fifth Round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In this story:
With the 140th pick in the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers made defensive tackle Cam’Ron Jackson the second of seven Florida Gators taken this year.
Jackson, a Memphis transfer, racked up 120 tackles and four sacks in his five-year career, the last two of which were spent at Florida. He will now join two other former Gators, Princely Umanmielen and Trevor Etienne, in Carolina’s 2025 rookie class.
As a later round pick, Jackson projects as the Panthers third string nose tackle, having to compete with veterans Bobby Brown III and Shy Tuttle.
After the pick was announced, social media once again exploded for the Gators' second drafted player.
More From Gators Illustrated
Published