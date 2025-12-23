Seahawks vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Seattle Seahawks have secured a playoff spot, and now they’re looking for the NFC West crown. They’ve won five games in a row, including an incredible comeback against the Rams in a short week, and now head to Carolina to take on the Panthers.
Carolina got back over .500 last week with a clutch win over the Bucs, but the Panthers haven’t won two straight since October.
Can the Seahawks keep it rolling in Carolina?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 17.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
- Panthers +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -360
- Panthers: +285
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seahawks vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 28
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Seahawks record: 12-3
- Panthers record: 8-7
Seahawks vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Seahawks are 10-5 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 9-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The UNDER is 8-7 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The Seahawks are 6-1 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Panthers are 5-2 against the spread at home this season.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Charles Cross – questionable
- Coby Bryant – questionable
- Tariq Woolen – questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Ikem Ekwonu – questionable
- Tershawn Wharton – questionable
- Trevin Wallace – questionable
- Robert Rochell – questionable
Seahawks vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold redeemed himself against the Rams after throwing for no touchdowns and four interceptions in Los Angeles earlier this season. He still had two interceptions against the Rams on Sunday, but he also threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 34 passing.
Darnold now ranks fifth in the NFL with 3,703 passing yards this season, and his 24 passing touchdowns are tied for the eighth-most in the league.
The quarterback now matches up against a Panthers team right in the middle of the pack defensively with 209.6 passing yards against per game. It’ll be a good test for Darnold, and a road win against his former team can help cement the Seahawks as one of the top teams in the NFC.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
I’m not getting in the way of this Seahawks team right now, even if they are laying 7.5 points. They’ve shown that they can blow out teams, like a 37-9 win in Atlanta a few weeks ago and their 26-0 win over Minnesota the game prior.
While Carolina has an impressive record, they’ve had a few double-digit losses themselves, including in San Francisco and also against the Saints and Bills at home.
I’ll take the Seahawks to get a big win in Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: Panthers +5.5 (-110)
