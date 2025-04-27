Social Media Reacts to Texans Drafting Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz
Mertz is the second quarterback of the Billy Napier Era to be selected in the NFL Draft.
Just two picks ahead of where Tom Brady was drafted in 2000, the Houston Texans made Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz the 10th quarterback and fifth of seven former UF players drafted in the 2025 NFL draft at pick 197.
Mertz, a Wisconsin transfer, threw for 9,095 yards and 64 touchdowns in six years at the collegiate level. During his last season at Florida, his season was cut short due to a torn ACL.
He now heads to the Texans after Houston traded up to select him. He will battle with Davis Mills for the backup quarterback spot behind CJ Stroud.
After a strong career resurgence at Florida followed by a devastating injury, his selection sent social media wild.
