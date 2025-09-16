Steve Spurrier Sounds Off on Gators Loss to LSU
On the most recent episode of the Another Dooley Noted Podcast that was released on Monday, Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier sounded off on the Gators' ugly loss to the LSU Tigers in Week Three.
“It was not a good way to lose," Spurrier said. “Our defense played super. Gave up one touchdown and maybe a field goal, although I think it came after a turnover. Too many passes. Obviously, when you don't hit 'em, you threw too much.”
Spurrier also touched on Lagway’s five-interception performance against the Tigers. More specifically, how it compares to the end-of-season run that he had as a true freshman in 2024.
"Yeah, he's off a little bit from what he did last year, because last year at the end of the season, there he was really good in those wins over Ole Miss and LSU," Spurrier said.
Lagway’s rough start to the season has caused much concern for everyone outside of the program. He missed an entire offseason due to multiple injuries, and now it seems he has since regressed from the player he once was in his first year.
As a result of this inconsistency from Lagway, Spurrier mentioned that the Gators might have to consider benching Lagway and elevating backup quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. to the No. 1 spot if he can’t improve his play on the field.
"I don't know at what point they're going to throw [Tramell Jones Jr.] in there, but if DJ seems like he's off a bit or not working, that's something you have to consider, certainly," Spurrier said.
However, Gators head coach Billy Napier has already given strong pushback to this thought. Napier was asked after the loss about the possibility of giving Jones Jr. a chance and letting Lagway settle, but quickly rebuffed it.
"No, I don't subscribe to that theory. DJ's our quarterback. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” Napier said. “And, you're talking about a guy who, you know, he's a rookie himself."
Spurrier was not only unimpressed with Lagway, though. He also wanted to see better offensive play-calling from Florida.
"But, right now, yeah, offensively, we need to regroup somehow or another and do something different. That's what I'm saying. Let's do something different. Let's not throw 49 (times)."
He does make a good point. While the Gators needed to pass the ball more, given the situation, they had plenty of opportunities before the fourth quarter to run the ball to one of the best backs in the entire SEC.
Starting running back Jadan Baugh only logged 10 total carries in the Gators' SEC opener. Moreover, backup running back Ja’Kobi Jackson had just seven carries.
Additionally, even with having to pass the ball as much as they did, it felt like they could have gotten the ball to their playmakers more.
Baugh and tight end Hayden Hansen accounted for 14 catches in the contest. Comparatively, receivers J. Michael Sturdivant, Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson combined for just eight catches.
If Lagway can take a major step forward along with the play-calling, then the Gators have a chance at upsetting Miami on Saturday.