Sunseri's Playing Experience Beneficial for Florida's Talented Safeties Room
When Vinnie Sunseri was hired as the Florida Gators' co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach, many believed that the coordinator job supersedes everything else.
Granted, that position arrives with a metric ton of responsibility, but he cannot forget his day-to-day position group.
As a former safety that won two national championships with Alabama, Sunseri fully grasps the need of quality safety play, something that had been missing in Gainesville until the end of last year. The axiom of "last line of defense" isn't just coach speak. Playing on a roster of future NFL safeties in Landon Collins and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix would make anyone a believer.
Takes One to Know One
During his lone media availability this spring, Sunseri detailed what he looks for in a safety.
"A really good coach one time said, you know, size, speed is good, but the ability to get people lined up and communicate and help get the back end set with their cover responsibilities, the ability to tackle in the open field and the ability to play the ball in the deep part of the field," he said.
As mentioned, Sunseri played the position and can actually boast two pick-sixes in one season, including one against Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel. While the touchdowns and flashy plays look great on television, he spoke to a deeper trait needed by Florida's safeties. With nothing but green grass/turf behind them, safeties really operate as the eyes of the entire defense.
More specifically, they ensure the corners are aligned properly as they are the closest in proximity. In the pass game, safeties need to act like a cleanup crew. If a corner whiffs on a play, then a safety must roll by the ensure that gaffe does not result in a touchdown.
Sunseri further elaborated on what a safety is and what they need to do in order to succeed in his eyes.
"Because if you can do those three things, you have burst acceleration, you have the ability to hand eye coordination, you have balance and body control, you have burst and acceleration," he said. "All those things come with those three attributes. So, really, that's kind of what I'm looking for whenever I evaluate a young prospect."
With talent like Bryce Thornton (three interceptions in 2024) and Jordan Castell (55 tackles, nine PBU) manning the back line, UF looks in good hands for the season. Behind them on the depth chart, Drake Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward will see the field sooner than later.
Stubbs brings a visceral toughness to the grass, especially when barreling down on ballcarriers. Meanwhile, Hayward's athleticism and ceiling look a mile high, especially with the blend of quality size, speed and strength.
Overview
Sunseri knows the safety position. As a result, he will field the ones who he believes that will make the greatest impact while committing the fewest errors. The delicate balance of talent and desire appear like the measuring stick that Florida's safety coach will use.