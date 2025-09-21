Takeaways From Florida Gators' Loss to Miami: Billy on Borrowed Time
The Florida Gators suffered another tough loss, this time to the Miami Hurricanes. Another top team was given fits, but hopes of an upset were brief.
All we can do now is look back and reflect on what unfolded. Here are three takeaways from the loss.
Billy Napier is on Borrowed Time
He was right to point out that they are close to being dangerous. A half-decent offense with half-decent playcalling would have this team off to a 4-0 start instead of being 1-3 and on a three-game losing streak.
It’s hard to find something new to say other than that. He was given the time to find the talent. He showed that he could beat top teams last season. None of that has returned for the 2025 season.
Pointing out how much time Napier has left isn’t something we’re eager to do. But each loss forces the discussion. It feels like a when, not an if.
Gators Defense (In Theory) Can Beat Anybody
Nothing seems to line up for the Gators. The offense got wasted under Dan Mullen due to poor defense, and now it’s the exact opposite.
In theory, this defense can beat anybody. They have now held two top-five teams to 26 points or fewer, and much of it isn’t even on them. Seven points from LSU were a pick-six, and multiple turnovers on downs put Miami in a spot to run up the score late.
This performance has been despite two key injuries during the game that piled on to those who were already ruled out before game time.
There were a few times Miami was truly able to march down the field, and that’s a testament to how far defense has developed.
Promise of a Strong Offensive Line Isn’t There
Florida was poised to have a strong, veteran offensive line that could anchor this offense for another major step forward.
So far, disciplinary issues remain the same, and overall performance just hasn’t been up to snuff. According to PFF, the Gators had just one offensive lineman finish with a pass-blocking grade above 40. That score belongs to the All-American Jake Slaughter (74.6).
Right tackle Bryce Lovett and right guard Damieon George had grades of zero.
There is a lot of blame to put on other members of the offense. It’s easy to look directly at DJ Lagway, and rightfully so, but the offensive line hasn’t helped ease the issues.