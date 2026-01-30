Trial Date Set for Jaden Rashada's NIL Lawsuit Against Former Gators HC Billy Napier

A trial date has been set for former Florida Gators quarterback signee Jaden Rashada's lawsuit against multiple people, including former UF head coach Billy Napier, has reportedly been set.

According to the Gainesville Sun's Kevin Brockway, citing U.S. District Court records, jury selection for the lawsuit, in which Rashada is suing Napier, former UF football staffer Marcus Castro-Walker and UF booster Hugh Hathcock, is set for July 20. The trail is set to follow from July 20-31 if there is no settlement before then.

Former Florida Gators offensive coordinator Rob Sale with then-recruit Jaden Rashada in 2022. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rashada, a five-star quarterback from the class of 2023, is suing Napier, Castro-Walker and Hathcock, claiming he was defrauded to sign with Florida with promises an NIL deal worth over $13 million. He officially signed with the Gators in December of 2022 after a delay but was released from the program a month later.

He has since spent time at Arizona State (2023), Georgia (2024) and Sacramento State (2025) and is set to play for Mississippi State in 2026.

The original 37-page complaint was filed in May of 2024, alleging NIL promises for Rashada to flip his then-commitment from Miami to Florida. The only payment reportedly made was $150,000 from Hathcock to pay back what Rashada owed as part of a $9.5 million deal that led him to commit to Miami.

Miami booster John Ruiz has since denied an offer was made.

“I think it’s important for everybody to understand that I can’t comment due to the litigation, but I do have confidence in our legal team. I am comfortable with my actions, and I’m thankful for the University’s support," Napier told reporters shortly after Rashada's lawsuit was filed. “We’re going to keep it at that and let the process take its course.”

Napier, now the head coach at James Madison, was fired by Florida over a year later after a 3-4 start to the 2025 season, while Castro-Walker departed from the university prior to Rashada's lawsuit. Prior to his firing, the University Athletic Association pledged to provide for Napier's personal counsel.

In December 2024, multiple motions were heard to dismiss the case. The following April, the United States District Court for The Northern District of Florida dismissed some claims, but the following claims by Rashada were accepted: Fraudulent misrepresentation and fraudulent inducement (Count I); aiding and abetting fraud (Count II); conspiracy to commit fraud (Count III); negligent misrepresentation (Count V).

Napier was scheduled to participate in a deposition in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, according to Brockway, but it was pushed back to February due to inclement weather.

More From Florida Gators on SI