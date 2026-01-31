Gators Signee Labeled 'Most College-Ready' QB in 2026 Class by ESPN

As the Florida Gators enter the Jon Sumrall era, the program also enters a new chapter of its offense under new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who is holding an open quarterback competition on the roster.

While the favorites for the job appear to be transfer Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., there is another darkhorse candidate whom ESPN believes is actually the most college-ready quarterback from the 2026 recruiting class.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star signee Will Griffin, Florida's first commit of the class, stayed in the class through the coaching change and even took on a leadership role as the class remained largely intact. He also appears to be the future at the position, and according to ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, Griffin is the most college-ready quarterback of this year's class and even has garnered comparisons to a Heisman Trophy winner.

"At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Griffin physically looks the part of a Power 4 starter and has logged enough high-level reps to help with the transition in Gainesville," Haubert and Luginbill wrote. "He showed great poise and toughness against college-level competition at the Under Armour Next game as an underclassman, even when things weren't going well around him. Griffin has the arm strength to drive the ball to all levels and functional mobility similar to Fernando Mendoza. His physical readiness, experience and Florida's unsettled quarterback competition make him well-equipped to step in right away."

Another TD pass for Will Griffin (to Mikey Vernon), and that sets a JESUIT SINGLE SEASON RECORD!



With his 36th TD pass of 2025, Griffin breaks the mark set by Joe Pesansky '21 in 2020 and equaled by Griffin in 2023.



Congratulations, Will!



End 3Q:

Jesuit 38, Naples 7#AMDG pic.twitter.com/7zuALzRNV2 — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) November 22, 2025

Griffin, ESPN's No. 6 pocket passer quarterback and No. 135 overall prospect, first committed to Florida on June 1, 2024, before shutting down his recruitment on Dec. 30, 2024, which allowed him to help the previous staff as a recruiter. Getting Griffin to commit early in the cycle was a big win, and considering what he accomplished as a prep player, signing him was an even bigger win.

At Jesuit, Griffin established himself as one of the State of Florida's all-time passers. His 11,605 career passing yards made him the 10th quarterback in the state's history to surpass 10,000 passing yards, while his 143 passing touchdowns across six seasons, two of which as a middle schooler on varsity, rank second all-time in Florida history.

As a sophomore in 2023, Griffin broke Jesuit's single-season passing record with 3,404 yards and broke the program's single-game touchdown record with seven passing touchdowns in a 66-35 win over Tampa Catholic.

In 2025, Griffin was named the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,534 yards and 37 touchdowns along with 296 yards and six touchdowns rushing.

While he has no college experience and is expected to sit behind Philo, a two-year backup with starting experience and familiarity in Faulkner's system, and Jones Jr., last year's backup with two games played, Griffin will have a shot to earn the starting job.

"Really excited about working with all the guys," Faulkner said on a recent appearance on the Gator Tales podcast with UF play-by-play broadcaster Sean Kelley. "One thing you’ll find out is we will play to the strengths of whoever that quarterback is, whoever wins that job, whoever gives us the best chance to win. That is what it is all about.”

Griffin will get his first chance to make his case when the program opens spring camp on March 3 before the spring game on April 11.

