Skip to main content
All Gators

Where Gators Prospects Are Being Mocked Ahead of the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday with a group of former Gators hoping to be selected.
Dylan Olive|
Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter is one of the Gators' higher-ranked NFL Draft prospects this year.
Florida offensive lineman Jake Slaughter is one of the Gators' higher-ranked NFL Draft prospects this year. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In this story:

Florida Gators

As the 2026 NFL draft nears, eight Florida Gators are being consistently projected to hear their names called during the seven-round and 257-pick process that begins Thursday and spans over the next three days.

Despite a 4-8 season, the Gators saw nine total players invited to this year’s scouting combine, highlighted by standout defenders Caleb Banks and Devin Moore along with offensive pillars Austin Barber and All-American center Jake Slaughter.

Banks stands as the only potential first-rounder amongst the group, while Florida prospects are expected to be drafted in almost every round. If all eight end up being picked, the class would be tied for the most Gators players selected in one draft since 2010, a class that included Tim Tebow, Joe Haden, Brandon Spikes, Carlos Dunlap and Maurkice Pouncey.

As seven-round mock drafts continue to roll in heading into the weekend, here is where the now former Gators are being predicted to end up, with predictions coming from NFL.com's Chad Reuter, DraftSharks' Shane Hallam, Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, the Athletic's Dane Brugler, ESPN's Jordan Reid and Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Draft on SI's Justin Melo.

DL Caleb Banks

The expected headliner of Florida’s class, Banks could land anywhere from the middle of the first round to possibly as late as the back end of the second due to his exciting potential yet lingering medical red flags.

While missing a majority of his final season in Gainesville, at his best, Banks was a dominant force in the trenches for Florida and is arguably the most talented player at his position in this draft class.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

1

14

Baltimore

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

1

14

Baltimore

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

2

40

Kansas City

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

2

44

New York Jets

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

2

45

Baltimore

Mel Kiper (ESPN)

2

62

Denver

Justin Melo (NFL Draft on SI)

2

45

Baltimore

OT Austin Barber

Playing over 2,700 snaps for the Gators in his five years with the program, Barber was consistent and reliable at tackle and is expected by NFL insiders to be the second Gator off the board this weekend.

Some have projected the Jacksonville native to be selected as early as the second round, while late Day Two or early Day Three seems more realistic for the long-time Florida starter.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

2

60

Chicago

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

3

67

Las Vegas

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

4

117

Las Vegas

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

4

109

Kansas City

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

4

129

Chicago

C Jake Slaughter

Leaving a lasting legacy at Florida after being just the third ever Gator’s center to earn a First-Team All-American selection, Slaughter is many draft expert’s top ranked player at his position heading into the draft.

Regardless, his stock will seemingly depend on the desire for a center amongst organizations, with the decorated lineman projected for a wide range of outcomes.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

5

158

Carolina

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

3

86

Los Angeles Chargers

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

3

97

Minnesota

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

3

89

Tampa Bay

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

4

106

Chicago

CB Devin Moore

Despite a career riddled with injury, Moore had flashes of brilliance when he was on the field for Florida, with the athletic corner having all the traits needed to be an NFL starter at the position.

After a strong senior year where he was able to stay somewhat healthy, along with a good performance at the NFL combine, a middle-round selection seems to be the consensus expectation for the talented prospect who could become a serious contributor in the NFL if he can stay available.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

4

117

Las Vegas

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

3

79

Atlanta Falcons

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

3

84

Green Bay

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

4

116

Tampa Bay

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

4

124

Jacksonville

OLB George Gumbs Jr.

Once a walk-on wide receiver at NIU, Gumbs now looks headed for an NFL roster after breaking out at Florida in 2024 with five sacks and following it with another strong year in the SEC as a senior.

Still somewhat new to his position, the athletic pass-rusher has the traits to be a middle-round developmental selection, yet is another player who has a wide range of outcomes as a rather unproven entity.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

5

146

Dallas

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

5

141

Arizona

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

7

252

Los Angeles Rams

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

4

138

San Francisco

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

5

15

Jacksonville

DE Tyreak Sapp

After an impressive 2024 season in which Sapp recorded seven sacks, the veteran has possibly seen his stock drop due to a rather disappointing final year in Gainesville.

Still, the pass-rusher has seen projections as high as the third round, with plenty of variance for a player who has the film that could make a team take a chance on him at any time after the start of Day Three.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

7

240

Jacksonville

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

4

128

Houston

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

3

96

Seattle

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

6

187

Washington

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

Undrafted

Undrafted

N/A

WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Somewhat of a college football journeyman, Sturdivant has put some impressive plays on film between the three programs he suited up for in five collegiate seasons, yet lacks a consistency over his career that could hinder his chances of being selected.

After a final season at Florida that did not go as expected, in part due to a rather anemic Gators offense that struggled through the air, the talented wide receiver looks likely to land in the seventh round or as a popular undrafted free agent with a real chance to make an NFL roster.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

7

229

Tampa Bay

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

Undrafted

Undrafted

N/A

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

7

233

Jacksonville

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

7

251

Los Angeles Rams

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

7

241

Chicag

K Trey Smack

Arguably one of the better kickers in Florida football history, Smack leaves Gainesville with just one career missed extra point, along with the Gators' career record for 50-yard field goals made.

Ranked as the best kicker in the draft in Mel Kiper’s final big board rankings, Smack could be the first specialist taken over the weekend and is likely to be selected in the final rounds of Day Three.

Publication

Round

Pick

Team

Chad Reuter (NFL)

7

228

New York Jets

Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks)

7

224

Washington

Vinnie Iyer (SN)

7

255

Green Bay

Dane Brugler (Athletic)

7

219

Las Vegas

Jordan Reid (ESPN)

6

197

Philadelphia

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and for the latest news!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Dylan Olive
DYLAN OLIVE

Dylan Olive. Bio: Dylan Olive is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI from Key West, FL. He is a recent graduate from the University of Florida. When not writing, he is likely spending time with his wife and dog or watching the New York Yankees or Giants. Twitter: @DylanOlive_UF

Share on XFollow @DylanOlive_UF
Home/Football