Where Gators Prospects Are Being Mocked Ahead of the NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL draft nears, eight Florida Gators are being consistently projected to hear their names called during the seven-round and 257-pick process that begins Thursday and spans over the next three days.

Despite a 4-8 season, the Gators saw nine total players invited to this year’s scouting combine, highlighted by standout defenders Caleb Banks and Devin Moore along with offensive pillars Austin Barber and All-American center Jake Slaughter.

Banks stands as the only potential first-rounder amongst the group, while Florida prospects are expected to be drafted in almost every round. If all eight end up being picked, the class would be tied for the most Gators players selected in one draft since 2010, a class that included Tim Tebow, Joe Haden, Brandon Spikes, Carlos Dunlap and Maurkice Pouncey.

As seven-round mock drafts continue to roll in heading into the weekend, here is where the now former Gators are being predicted to end up, with predictions coming from NFL.com's Chad Reuter, DraftSharks' Shane Hallam, Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, the Athletic's Dane Brugler, ESPN's Jordan Reid and Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Draft on SI's Justin Melo.

DL Caleb Banks

The expected headliner of Florida’s class, Banks could land anywhere from the middle of the first round to possibly as late as the back end of the second due to his exciting potential yet lingering medical red flags.

While missing a majority of his final season in Gainesville, at his best, Banks was a dominant force in the trenches for Florida and is arguably the most talented player at his position in this draft class.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 1 14 Baltimore Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) 1 14 Baltimore Vinnie Iyer (SN) 2 40 Kansas City Dane Brugler (Athletic) 2 44 New York Jets Jordan Reid (ESPN) 2 45 Baltimore Mel Kiper (ESPN) 2 62 Denver Justin Melo (NFL Draft on SI) 2 45 Baltimore

OT Austin Barber

Playing over 2,700 snaps for the Gators in his five years with the program, Barber was consistent and reliable at tackle and is expected by NFL insiders to be the second Gator off the board this weekend.

Some have projected the Jacksonville native to be selected as early as the second round, while late Day Two or early Day Three seems more realistic for the long-time Florida starter.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 2 60 Chicago Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) 3 67 Las Vegas Vinnie Iyer (SN) 4 117 Las Vegas Dane Brugler (Athletic) 4 109 Kansas City Jordan Reid (ESPN) 4 129 Chicago

C Jake Slaughter

Leaving a lasting legacy at Florida after being just the third ever Gator’s center to earn a First-Team All-American selection, Slaughter is many draft expert’s top ranked player at his position heading into the draft.

Regardless, his stock will seemingly depend on the desire for a center amongst organizations, with the decorated lineman projected for a wide range of outcomes.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 5 158 Carolina Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) 3 86 Los Angeles Chargers Vinnie Iyer (SN) 3 97 Minnesota Dane Brugler (Athletic) 3 89 Tampa Bay Jordan Reid (ESPN) 4 106 Chicago

CB Devin Moore

Despite a career riddled with injury, Moore had flashes of brilliance when he was on the field for Florida, with the athletic corner having all the traits needed to be an NFL starter at the position.

After a strong senior year where he was able to stay somewhat healthy, along with a good performance at the NFL combine, a middle-round selection seems to be the consensus expectation for the talented prospect who could become a serious contributor in the NFL if he can stay available.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 4 117 Las Vegas Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) 3 79 Atlanta Falcons Vinnie Iyer (SN) 3 84 Green Bay Dane Brugler (Athletic) 4 116 Tampa Bay Jordan Reid (ESPN) 4 124 Jacksonville

OLB George Gumbs Jr.

Once a walk-on wide receiver at NIU, Gumbs now looks headed for an NFL roster after breaking out at Florida in 2024 with five sacks and following it with another strong year in the SEC as a senior.

Still somewhat new to his position, the athletic pass-rusher has the traits to be a middle-round developmental selection, yet is another player who has a wide range of outcomes as a rather unproven entity.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 5 146 Dallas Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) 5 141 Arizona Vinnie Iyer (SN) 7 252 Los Angeles Rams Dane Brugler (Athletic) 4 138 San Francisco Jordan Reid (ESPN) 5 15 Jacksonville

DE Tyreak Sapp

After an impressive 2024 season in which Sapp recorded seven sacks, the veteran has possibly seen his stock drop due to a rather disappointing final year in Gainesville.

Still, the pass-rusher has seen projections as high as the third round, with plenty of variance for a player who has the film that could make a team take a chance on him at any time after the start of Day Three.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 7 240 Jacksonville Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) 4 128 Houston Vinnie Iyer (SN) 3 96 Seattle Dane Brugler (Athletic) 6 187 Washington Jordan Reid (ESPN) Undrafted Undrafted N/A

WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Somewhat of a college football journeyman, Sturdivant has put some impressive plays on film between the three programs he suited up for in five collegiate seasons, yet lacks a consistency over his career that could hinder his chances of being selected.

After a final season at Florida that did not go as expected, in part due to a rather anemic Gators offense that struggled through the air, the talented wide receiver looks likely to land in the seventh round or as a popular undrafted free agent with a real chance to make an NFL roster.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 7 229 Tampa Bay Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) Undrafted Undrafted N/A Vinnie Iyer (SN) 7 233 Jacksonville Dane Brugler (Athletic) 7 251 Los Angeles Rams Jordan Reid (ESPN) 7 241 Chicag

K Trey Smack

Arguably one of the better kickers in Florida football history, Smack leaves Gainesville with just one career missed extra point, along with the Gators' career record for 50-yard field goals made.

Ranked as the best kicker in the draft in Mel Kiper’s final big board rankings, Smack could be the first specialist taken over the weekend and is likely to be selected in the final rounds of Day Three.

Publication Round Pick Team Chad Reuter (NFL) 7 228 New York Jets Shane Hallam (Draft Sharks) 7 224 Washington Vinnie Iyer (SN) 7 255 Green Bay Dane Brugler (Athletic) 7 219 Las Vegas Jordan Reid (ESPN) 6 197 Philadelphia

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