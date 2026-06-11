Why This Weekend Will Be the Gators' Most Important Summer Official Visit Group of the Year

Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators will host multiple elite 2027 prospects in Gainesville this upcoming weekend, with the program hoping to build on an already impressive recruiting class heading into the first season under the new head coach.

Currently sitting with ESPN's No. 4 class in the country, the Gators' momentum on the trail has only continued to build. With a short list of prospects on campus that includes the number one player in the country and multiple top targets, Florida’s staff looks to make a huge splash with a chance to boost the class even further up the rankings.

Three Prospects to Monitor

Amongst the list of Gators targets, three prospects standout this weekend specifically. Florida Gators on SI lists them below.

5-Star DL Jalen Brewster (1 NATL | 1 DL)

The Gators worked extremely hard to get Brewster back on campus this weekend as the staff continues to make a strong push for the top ranked player in the country.

The trip is another example of the serious momentum Florida has for the elite prospect, with the staff continuing to put extreme effort into what would be a monumental flip that could push the 2027 class into a historical one for a first year head coach.

A final decision is likely a long way away for Brewster, but the official visit is a huge opportunity for the Gators to continue to make a huge push for the prized prospect.

5-Star WR Easton Royal (6 NATL | 1 WR)

The other big fish target Florida has prioritized this cycle, Royal also seems to be truly considering the Gators as the staff hopes to continue to build their case this weekend.

After canceling official visits to Tennessee and Ole Miss, the elite wideout is seemingly down to a three team race between Florida, LSU and Texas, who has held his pledge since November.

The Gators have fully prioritized the speedster as they look to finish their wide receiver haul this cycle, though the staff still has a long way to go in pulling off the potential big time move.

4-Star DB Raheem Floyd (170 NATL | 20 CB)

While Missouri has been considered the favorite for the East Saint Louis (IL.) defensive back Floyd, the lengthy corner left his visit with the Tigers uncommitted and now heads to Gainesville as a priority target for the Gators.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect intercepted five passes and broke up 14 more as a sophomore before missing time as a junior, while his elite 10.97-second 100-meter speed has aided him in becoming one of the top rated players at his position in the country.

Florida will look to make a big move over the weekend and overcome the seeming Missouri lead, with the prospect a possible strong addition to an already good Gators’ defensive back haul this cycle.

Other Prospects Visiting

Marquis Evans (352 NATL | 39 DL)

OV’s scheduled to Florida, Miami, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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