Why Gators Freshman WR Naeshaun Montgomery is Poised for a Bigger Role
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Freshman wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery has only seen the field in two of the Florida Gators' eight games this season, but as a result of multiple injuries ahead of him, the former four-star could be in a position to see an increased role down the stretch.
Interim head coach Billy Gonzales said on Wednesday that it is not a sudden ascension either, but the result of hard work as a reserve during the season.
"You never know when a player is going to be ready, and sometimes players will catch it quickly, sometimes they catch it a little quicker. He’s hitting that stride right now," Gonzales said. "I’ve got complete confidence in him to get ready to go."
Montgomery tallied five snaps in the loss to Georgia last week, marking his first appearance since Week 1, as a result of a season-ending injury to Dallas Wilson and both Vernell Brown III and Aidan Mizell missing the game due to previous ailments.
Now, with Eugene Wilson III out for Saturday's game against Kentucky, and Brown III and Mizell questionable for the contest, Montgomery could see his role continue to expand in the offense.
Gonzales, Florida's receivers coach before his own ascension to interim head coach, explained Montgomery has tremendously improved as a blocker on the outside and had multiple standout moments in practice.
One standout, a block for Wilson III on a screen, led to the freshman being given a shoutout in front of the entire team after being singled out in Florida's leadership committee meeting.
"We talked about competitive excellence, and Jadan Baugh had a chance to pull up Naeshaun in front of the team," Gonzales recalled. "He showed a highlight video of Naeshaun, just one play, about, 'Hey, listen, I want everybody to understand, we have a freshman that came in, and Coach talks about competitive excellence. When your number's called, you take advantage of it. You don't know what's going to happen or what your number is going to be to do.'"
That shoutout, Gonzales said, will be huge for Montgomery's confidence as he looks to find a spot in Florida's receiver rotation.
"That’s the biggest compliment that you can have, I always say, is to be called a great teammate," Gonzales said. "At the end of the day, when people remember you, and the one thing they say is he was a great teammate, then you’ve done something right. You’ve grown, you’ve done everything that you’ve needed to do as a man. And then all of a sudden, after a great teammate, he was also a great player and he made great strides, then we’ve got something special.”
Should Brown III and Mizell miss another week, Florida will likely turn to TJ Abrams and Tank Hawkins as starters alongside senior J. Michael Sturdivant, but Montgomery could be heavily featured in the rotation.
"He’s had a really good week of practice, so he’s got to continue that process but I’m extremely excited about his growth over the season so far," Gonzales said.