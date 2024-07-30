All Gators

Former Gator Kieran Smith Medals as Late Substitution in USA Relay Team

Former Florida Gators star Kieran Smith was a late substitution for Team USA and ended up swimming the fastest leg.

Cam Parker

Former Florida Gators star Kieran Smith was a late substitution for Team USA and ended up swimming the fastest leg.
Former Florida Gators star Kieran Smith was a late substitution for Team USA and ended up swimming the fastest leg. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

After former Florida Gator Bobby Finke won silver in the 800-meter freestyle, it didn’t take long for another Gator to win a silver medal. 

Kieran Smith (USA), as part of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, won his first Olympic silver medal and second overall Olympic medal in his career. The anchor, Smith sealed a second-place finish with a swim time of 1:44.80, the fastest amongst his teammates.

The United States finished with an overall time of 7:00.78, more than a second behind gold medalist Great Britain but more than two seconds ahead of bronze medalist Australia.

Smith originally wasn’t scheduled to swim as part of the relay team. He joined the relay team as a late substitution Tuesday morning. He first swam in the 400-meter freestyle but failed to make it out of the heats. 

Overall, he is the fourth-different Gator swimmer to earn a medal in Paris, joining Caeleb Dressel, Emma Weyant and Finke. Dressel won his eighth overall Olympic gold medal on Saturday in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Meanwhile, Weyant won her second Olympic medal with a bronze finish in the 400-meter individual medley. 

Finke won his third overall Olympic medal in his career on Tuesday in the 800-meter freestyle. 

All four medals won compose every medal won by a former or current UF athlete in this year’s games. If UF were competing as a country, it would rank No. 10 among the countries competing in Paris, two behind No. 9 Canada and one ahead of current No. 10 Hong Kong.

Published
Cam Parker

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.