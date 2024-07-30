Former Gator Kieran Smith Medals as Late Substitution in USA Relay Team
After former Florida Gator Bobby Finke won silver in the 800-meter freestyle, it didn’t take long for another Gator to win a silver medal.
Kieran Smith (USA), as part of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, won his first Olympic silver medal and second overall Olympic medal in his career. The anchor, Smith sealed a second-place finish with a swim time of 1:44.80, the fastest amongst his teammates.
The United States finished with an overall time of 7:00.78, more than a second behind gold medalist Great Britain but more than two seconds ahead of bronze medalist Australia.
Smith originally wasn’t scheduled to swim as part of the relay team. He joined the relay team as a late substitution Tuesday morning. He first swam in the 400-meter freestyle but failed to make it out of the heats.
Overall, he is the fourth-different Gator swimmer to earn a medal in Paris, joining Caeleb Dressel, Emma Weyant and Finke. Dressel won his eighth overall Olympic gold medal on Saturday in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Meanwhile, Weyant won her second Olympic medal with a bronze finish in the 400-meter individual medley.
Finke won his third overall Olympic medal in his career on Tuesday in the 800-meter freestyle.
All four medals won compose every medal won by a former or current UF athlete in this year’s games. If UF were competing as a country, it would rank No. 10 among the countries competing in Paris, two behind No. 9 Canada and one ahead of current No. 10 Hong Kong.