Florida Gators Volleyball Surprises Two Players with Full Scholarships

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Two members of the Florida Gators volleyball program thought they were in trouble. It turns out, they were being celebrated.

It is not uncommon for students, staff or visitors of the University of Florida, after returning to their vehicle, to find a yellow folder with "CITATION" written in red on their windshield. So when a parking attendant arrived at a Florida volleyball team meeting looking for Emerson Hoyle and Bella Lee, the two, albeit surprised, figured it was another ticket.

Instead, the two opened the folders to discover that they were being put on a full scholarship for the 2026 season. The program shared the moment on its official social media accounts on Sunday night.

Florida's decision to reward Hoyle, a rising fifth-year senior, and Lee, a rising junior, comes as NCAA allows up to 18 scholarships, either full or partial, as rosters were recently cut to 18. The 2026-27 season will be the second that teams must adhere to the rule. Teams were previously limited to 12 scholarships.

As for Hoyle and Lee, specifically, the decision comes in the midst of an important offseason for the two.

Hoyle returned to Florida for her fifth season after missing all of last year due to injury. A January feature by the Independent Florida Alligator's India Houghton detailed Hoyle's "neurological complications," which included seizure-like symptoms, migraines, temporary vision loss in her right eye and uncontrollable twitching in her right arm.

After being out for nearly a year, Hoyle is healthy and participating in the program's offseason spring exhibition matches.

“I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this program,” Hoyle said. “I just couldn't leave quite yet. Being able to have a fifth year and do it wearing Florida across my chest is everything I could ever ask for.”

Lee, meanwhile, has had a growing role over the last two seasons, going from eight sets in five total games as a true freshman to appearing in 19 total matches as a sophomore. A 2024 Tampa (Fla.) Plant High School Hall of Fame inductee, Lee recorded 32 digs in 42 sets, ranking sixth on the team in digs per set (0.76).

2026 Season

As a whole, Florida's volleyball program enters Year Two of the Ryan Theis era after a 16-12 finish in 2025, which ended with a loss to SMU in three sets in the NCAA Tournament Second Round. Entering Year Two, Theiss has made multiple staff adjustments that are "intentionally designed to adapt to the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics," with a focus on helping the program "better navigate the increasing demands around NIL, recruiting, player development and the overall student-athlete experience."

Florida head coach Ryan Theis enters his second season leading the Gators' volleyball program. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These changes include naming former Michigan State head coach Leah Johnson as the associate head coach, former Ohio State national champion middle blocker Blake Leeson as an assistant coach and former UF assistant coach Eysha Ambler as the Director of Player Personnel and Development, where she will manager player personnel, roster management and recruiting operations.

Additionally, Florida promoted Director of Operations Jackie Hensel to General Manager.

The Gators' 2026 spring exhibition closes on Wednesday against Florida Gulf Coast after matches against UCF, Florida State and USF. Florida's 2026 regular season slate has not been released but includes matches against Minnesota (Sept. 1) and Wisconsin (Sept. 2) as part of the Big 10/SEC Volleyball Challenge.