Tempers Continue to Flare During Gators Softball's Super Regional vs. Texas Tech

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators and Texas Tech Red Raiders are not rivals, but Mia Williams' return to Gainesville has made them bitter opponents.

Williams, who played for the Gators for two seasons from 2024-25, is in her first season with Texas Tech with the two programs facing off for a chance to go to the Women's College World Series. Sunday's winner-take-all Game Three saw some tempers flare after the first pitch of the game.

Florida starter Keegan Rothrock hit Williams in the knee to open the game, marking the fifth time a Florida pitcher has hit Williams during the Super Regional. As a result, Texas Tech's bench was visibly upset, and fans from both teams near the Red Raiders' dugout began to argue.

We’re underway as Mia Williams…gets hit by the pitch



It’s the fifth time the former #Gators second baseman has been hit this weekend, and the fourth time by Rothrock



Texas Tech’s bench and fan section showing their frustration as Gerry Glasco talks to the umpire… pic.twitter.com/BAvUEN2vp4 — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) May 24, 2026

Texas Tech used the free baserunner to its advantage by taking a 3-0 lead in the first before Florida answered with a four-run first to take the lead. A two-hour rain delay paused play in Gainesville before Williams got her revenge with a two-run home run to take the lead in the second inning.

The Red Raiders extended the lead two at-bats later as Jackie Lis hit a two-run home run to make it a 7-4 game.

Williams' home run caused tempers to flare again as the Red Raiders' dugout celebrated, drawing warnings from the umpires for the entire Texas Tech bench and causing more arguments between the two fanbases.

Mia Williams doesn’t get hit by a pitch in her second at bat



Instead, she bombs a two run homer into the trees in center field#Gators now trail Texas Tech 5-4 as words are exchanged between the Texas Tech players and fans and the Florida fans



Tensions are boiling over in… pic.twitter.com/VgziOQ5drE — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) May 24, 2026

Texas Tech currently leads Florida, 11-7, in the third inning. Florida's Ava Brown tied the game in the second with a three-run home run before Texas Tech's Tay Pennell hit a solo home run off of Rothrock to lead off the third.

Lis added a three-run home run shortly after off of Leah Stevens to extend the lead.

Is Florida Hitting Williams on Purpose?

Considering the first inning marked the fifth time Williams has been hit in the last three games, already surpassing her season total, debate ran rampant on social media regarding if Florida was intentionally hitting Williams, if Florida was pitching inside and Williams was leaning into pitchers or a combination of both.

Williams is also known for drawing hit-by-pitches, being hit 13 times in 2025, which led Florida and was sixth in the SEC.

I don’t think Florida is intentionally hitting Mia.



I think their plan is wayyyy in…. and Rothrock has been told “if you miss, miss on her & not on the plate.”



What do YOU think? — Jen Schroeder (@jen_schro) May 24, 2026

That being said, Florida's rate of hitting batters has gone up tremendously when facing Texas Tech, and more specifically, Williams.

Keagan Rothrock had hit 20 batters all season before facing Texas Tech.

In this Super Regional:

5 hit batters.

4 of them were Mia Williams.

Mia Williams now accounts for 16% of Rothrock’s season HBP total. — brooke🌵winn (@brooke_winn_) May 24, 2026

Williams' History with the Gators

Williams, the daughter of former UF basketball player Jason Williams and former UF track and field athlete Denika Kitsy, spent two years at Florida. As a freshman in 2024, she batted .164 with two home runs and 18 RBIs but quickly turned into one of Florida's best offensive weapons in 2025 with a .335 batting average, 19 home runs and 44 RBIs.

She transferred to Texas Tech this offseason.

While Williams has largely stayed quiet about her transfer, her parents have made headlines. Kitsy first made headlines last season for criticizing UF head coach Tim Walton for recruiting in the transfer portal as the Gators played in the WCWS. She also criticized Walton for heavily relying on one pitcher rather than giving others opportunities, although she did not name Rothrock in her post.

Her full post can be read below:

Meanwhile, Jason, who played for Billy Donovan's team in 1997-98, made headlines on Friday for being removed from the stadium on Friday after an incident with Gator fans. He later returned to the stadium, while a UF fan was ejected from the stadium. Jason Williams claimed the fan hit his other daughter with a handheld fan after the family celebrated his daughter's hit.

Williams went on to hit the go-ahead home run in the seventh to give Texas Tech an eventual 10-8 win in Game One before Florida extended the series with a 10-2 win.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!