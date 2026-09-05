2028 Five-Star Headlines Florida's Recruiting Visitors for FAU Game
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The Florida Gators kick off their football season with FAU on Saturday at 7:45 pm inside a sold-out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high heading into the season opener, which has attracted several top recruits from the 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes. Here are the expected visitors for the weekend, according to On3's Blake Alderman.
Gator Commits Make Up the 2027 Class
Florida has already put most of the final touches on its 2027 class. It holds 25 total commitments from recruits across the country, and half are planning to be in Gainesville this weekend.
Coatesville (Pa.) five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller is the highest-rated commit making the trip. Hiller ranks as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, and has been pledged to the Gators since April 8. A big reason he teamed up with the Gators is because of new Florida offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.
Florida’s signal caller in the 2027 class, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson will also be in attendance. He committed to the Gators one day after Hiller after the Gators made him a priority since head coach Jon Sumrall was hired. He is a consensus top-200 prospect in the class.
Another highly touted Gators commit who is visiting is Warner Robins (Ga.) Dodge County four-star defensive back Aamaury Fountain. Fountain flipped to the Gators from South Carolina following Florida’s spring game on April 11. He is the No. 38 overall prospect, according to Rivals.
- Coatesville (Pa.) five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller
- Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson
- Anna (Texas) four-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller
- Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian four-star running back Andrew Beard
- Centerburg (Ohio) High three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger
- Warner Robins (Ga.) Dodge County four-star defensive back Aamaury Fountain
- Swainsboro (Ga.) High four-star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith
- Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin
- Orlando (Fla.) First Academy three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield
- Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star defensive lineman De'Voun Kendrick
- Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day three-star linebacker Tre Geathers
- Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta three-star kicker Aaron McWilliams
- Mendenhall (Miss.) Simpson County Academy three-star long snapper Jaydee Lane
Several Highly Rated Underclassmen Coming to Town
Arguably the most notable 2028 prospect visiting the Gators this weekend is 2028 Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles five-star edge Asher Ghioto. He is a consensus top-10 prospect across the major recruiting sites and has been a priority for the new staff.
The Gators' lone 2028 commit, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Armani Strong, is expected to make the trip.
Four Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day High School 2028 recruits are visiting this weekend. Four-star wide receiver Derrell Hines Jr., four-star defensive lineman Zylen Little, four-star edge Antonio Thomas and three-star running back Kameron Battle are all expected for the game.
Two 2029 recruits are also making the trek to Gainesville for Florida's first game in the Swamp in 2026. Those are Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star cornerback James Allen and Cape Coral (Fla.) four-star edge Kymani Nicholas. Allen is Rivals' No. 1 overall prospect in the class and Nicholas is the No. 21 overall prospect.
2028 Visitors
- Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles five-star edge Asher Ghioto
- Louisville (Miss.) four-star running back Zaiden Jernigan
- Saint Louis (Mo.) DeSmet four-star tight end Ridge Janes
- Austintown (Ohio) Fitch four-star offensive tackle Anthony Blalock Jr. (Alabama commit)
- Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County four-star safety Nick Carroll
- Tampa (Fla.) Bolles four-star safety Jaxon Flowers
- Lakeland (Fla.) four-star cornerback Dominick Harris-Payne.
- Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz three-star quarterback Andrew Whittemore
- Greenwood (Ark.) three-star offensive tackle Jaxen Cepeda
- Mobile (Ala.) Williamson three-star linebacker Reginald Ward
- Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard three-star athlete Chayse Brown (Florida State commit)
- NR Tarpon Springs (Fla.) East Lake offensive tackle Nikolay Petrushev
- NR Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease offensive lineman John O’Dwyer
- NR Vero Beach (Fla.) defensive lineman Josiah Taylor
- NR Vero Beach (Fla.) safety Jamarion Hillsman
2029 Visitors
- Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day four-star cornerback James Allen
- Cape Coral (Fla.) four-star edge Kymani Nicholas
2030 Visitors
- NR Madison (Miss.) Central offensive tackle Chase Hatchett
- NR Cape Coral (Fla.) athlete Noel Devine Jr.
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Kyle Lander is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI. He is also a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. On top of his writing, Kyle is a photographer for the site as well. Outside of his work with Florida Gators on SI, he likes to hike, travel, watch movies and hang out with family and friends.Follow _KyleLander