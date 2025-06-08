3-Star OT Commits to Gators After OV
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After making the top five for Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood tackle Chancellor Campbell, the Florida Gators received a commitment from the three-star prospect after leaving his official visit on Sunday.
Campbell (6-6, 270 pounds) picked the Gators over Colorado, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State, giving Florida its second offensive line commit in the class. Campbell is the No. 33 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle. He had previously been predicted to choose the Gators by On3's Blake Alderman.
"It was kind of like, why not Florida?" he said after leaving his visit. "They've always been talking to me, been on track. Always messages. I call them, face time them almost every day."
Campbell also is cancelling his scheduled official visits to Ohio State next week and Penn State the week after with plans to officially shut down his recruitment.
The 6-foot-8, 306-pound prospect came into the visit heavily considering the Gators, but his weekend official visit sealed the deal. Campbell credited his relationships with offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jon Decoster as well as the attention from head coach Billy Napier as reasons why he chose Florida.
"It was probably when I met up all the coaches that dinner," he said of when he realized he was going to commit. "Coach Napier sat down, like he drove me. He drove me from the hotel to the to the dinner in the O'Connell Center. And that was great. You know, if the head coach is driving you everywhere and talking to you that that must mean, like, they want you bad.
"I wanted to come here from the start, but I just had to get some confirmation to make sure."
Campbell joins Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star interior lineman G'Nivre Carr as the Gators' two offensive line commits so far in the 2026 cycle. Carr, who committed after his visit the week before Campbell, had been pushing for Campbell to follow in his footsteps.
"He called me on Thursday. He was like, 'What do we got to do to get you to become a Gator?'" Campbell said. "I said, 'Alright, I'm gonna come down there, and if it's good, I'll commit.' He was happy for me.
Campbell is the fifth overall commit in Florida's 2026 class, joining Carr, four-star quarterback Will Griffin, three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez and four-star safety Kaiden Hall.
