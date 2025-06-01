4-Star DB Predicted to Choose Florida Fresh Off Visit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Milton (Ga.) four-star safety Kaiden Hall on Sunday named the Florida Gators as his leader after leaving his official visit, and now the predictions are beginning to roll in.
On3's Blake Alderman and Corey Bender each gave a prediction for Hall, a top 15 safety recruit in the country, to choose the Gators after Hall named the school as his top choice.
"Florida is definitely at the top. This visit has put them at the top," Hall said Sunday while naming Alabama as his No. 2 school.
Hall will visit the Crimson Tide in two weeks after a visit to Florida State next weekend. He plans on committing on July 5, and while the Gators were the leader coming into the visit, they still significantly improved their chances after the visit.
"They showed me that I'm a top priority for them," Hall said.
However, it's no surprise that the Gators are the leader with this weekend's official visit being his seventh time on campus in the last two years. This time, Hall said he got to be around the players more, while the program went into detail of its GatorMade program.
The financial literacy breakdowns were something that caused Florida to stand out.
"This time around the players more, so got a deeper insight of what they do outside of football, and just it was an overall great trip," he said.
Football-releated, Hall has forged a strong relationship with new safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri, who Hall first met when Sunseri was coaching at Washington. Hall said Florida has been looking at him as a free safety with the potentially to eventually move to the strong safety spot.
Additionally, the Gators have a recent history of playing freshmen safeties right away such as Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton in 2023 and are expected to play true freshmen Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs right away this season.
"I've been watching Jordan Castell since his freshman year, and I was seeing him like, 'Oh yeah, I can see that being me one day,'" Hall said. "Drake and Lagonza, they're definitely gonna come in and play too. Very talented."
Hall is now the 12th different prospect predicted to choose Florida after three-star offensive tackle Javarii Luckas, three-star guard G'Nivre Carr, four-star running back Carsyn Baker, three-star offensive tackle Chancellor Campbell, four-star Louisville corner commit Jaydin Broadnax, four-star FSU receiver commit Darryon Williams, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, four-star defensive back CJ Hester and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua.
