Up-and-Coming Gators Safety Returning for Sophomore Year

Florida Gators safety Lagonza Hayward announced on Sunday on social media that he is returning for his sophomore year with the program. Hayward is the second Gators defender to reveal his plans for the 2026 season on Sunday, joining edge rusher Kamran James.

Work em silly 🐊 pic.twitter.com/QMSXaUxKr1 — Lagonza “SH@EDY🐺”Hayward jr (@LagonzaJr) December 28, 2025

The Lyons, Ga., product played in 11 games this past season on special teams and defense. He totaled 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack. His best game of the season came against Mississippi State in the middle of October. Against the Bulldogs, he tallied six total tackles and 2.5 tackles-for-loss.

His return helps soften the blow for the safety and star units. Starting safety Jordan Castell and starting star Sharif Denson both plan on entering the portal this winter, which means the depth at both positions took a hit. With that being the case, the rising sophomore has the opportunity to take on a larger role in 2026.

Hayward is a former four-star prospect, finishing as the No. 35 overall prospect and No. 3 safety in the 2025 class by On3, and provided a two-way impact for Toombs County (Ga). High School across his four seasons. He totaled 152 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, nine interceptions, 17 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles while logging 2,556 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns on 156 catches, according to Maxpreps.

That now marks the sixth returning defensive player for the Gators next season. He joins James, corner Dijon Johnson, linebackers Aaron Chiles and Myles Graham and defensive linemen Joseph Mbatchou and Jeremiah McCloud.

Florida is also still working on retaining star freshman Jayden Woods, on top of persuading defensive lineman Michai Boireau back to the program for next season.

Notable defensive players to have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal include linebacker Grayson Howard, defensive back Jamroc Grimsely, Boireau, Castell and Denson.

As for the offensive movement, the Gators are still hoping for positive answers from star running back Jadan Baugh and prized wide receiver Dallas Wilson over the final days of December.

While they have returned star wide receiver Vernell Brown III, they are losing receivers Eugene Wilson III, Naeshaun Montgomery, Tank Hawkins, Aidan Mizell, Muizz Tounkara, starting quarterback DJ Lagway and starting tight end Hayden Hansen to the portal.

The transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2 and will last until Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is continuously providing updates for Gators entering the transfer portal, with a tracker for all portal movement here.

