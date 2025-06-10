4-Star OT Lists Gators in Final 4
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem on Tuesday announced his commimtent and the four schools he is choosing from, which includes the Florida Gators.
Chukuyem (6-6, 290 pounds) will choose between Florida, Cincinnati, Florida State and Ole Miss on June 16. He is rated as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to On3.
As it stands, On3 lists Ole Miss as the leaders with the Gators slightly behind. However, Florida will get the last crack at Chukuyem before he announces his commitment with a visit planned the weekend of June 13.
He previously visited Ole Miss on May 30 and Cincinnati on June 5. He is also scheduled to visit FSU on June 20, according to 247 Sports.
Overall, Florida is riding high with a recent string of commitments since the summer started. Since official visits started on May 16, the Gators have added six prospects to its 2026 class, including two offensive linemen.
Florida welcomed three-star guard G'Nivre Carr and three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell in back-to-back weeks to the class while also adding three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, four-star safety Kaiden Hall, four-star receiver Justin Williams and three-star tight end Kekua Aumua.
The Gators entered the summer with one pledge in four-star quarterback Will Griffin, who has now been committed for over a year.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.