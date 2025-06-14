A Look at the Florida Gators' Moves in the NCAA Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Since its early exit in the Women's College World Series, the Florida Gators have been a victim and a beneficiary of the NCAA Transfer Portal with five departures and two additions.
Florida Gators on SI quickly breaks down each move as the Gators turn the page from the season to the offseason.
The Departures
Of the five portal departures, infielder Mia Williams headlines the group after transferring to Texas Tech following a breakout sophomore campaign. Williams, who was named to the All-SEC Second Team last season, hit 19 home runs while plating 44 total runs.
Her departure on June 4 came as a surprise as she held down second base over the last two years while dramatically improving at the plate, going from a .164 batting average as a freshman to a .335 average as a sophomore.
Rounding out the departures are a pair of rising sophomores in outfielder Kylie Shaw and catcher Makenna Bellaire, both of whom left high school a year early to enroll at Florida, alongside rising junior infielders Alyssa Hovermale and Layla Lamar.
Shaw has since committed to Auburn, Hovermale to South Carolina and Lamar to Arizona. Bellaire has yet to announce her future plans.
The Additions
The Gators have added two players to its roster so far, both of whom came from fellow SEC programs.
Former Mississippi State catcher/outfielder Ella Wesolowski, the first to commit, joined after two seasons with the Bulldogs, while Missouri infielder Madison Walker followed suit after two seasons with the Tigers.
Wesolowski saw a slight dip in production last season with a .293 batting average, down from a .318 average in 2024, after starting in less games last season (43) than total appearances in 2025 (47). With two outfielders graduating from the program in Kendra Falby and Korbe Ortis, Wesolowski does provide a nice veteran at the position in 2026.
Meanwhile, Walker provides the same veteran presence in the infield with three departures in the aforementioned Williams and outgoing seniors Rylee Holtorf and Reagan Walsh. With experience at first base, Walker is poised to take over Walsh's spot in the infield and at the plate.
Last season, she hit 18 home runs, which ranked third in the SEC while being the third-most in Missouri history. For comparison's sake, Walsh hit 15 home runs last season.
While the Gators likely are not done adding in the portal, Florida has found a pair of play-now veterans who can help ease the loss of multiple senior stars from 2025.