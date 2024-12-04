Edge Rusher Jayden Woods Signs with Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four-star edge rusher Jayden Woods has signed with the Florida Gators as part of Wednesday's National Early Signing Day. He is the third defensive signee of the class, joining defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins and linebacker Myles Johnson.
Woods (6-3, 235 pounds) is rated as the No. 7 edge rusher and No. 75 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports.
A prospect out of Shawnee (Ks.) Mill Valley, Woods' pledge to Florida came suddenly after an initial commitment to Penn State. He became the first official edge rusher to join the class on Nov. 29, although both Wiggins and defensive line commit Jeramiah McCloud have the ability to play the position.
Woods quietly visited Florida for its 24-17 upset win over Ole Miss, a visit that only came to light after the game had concluded. The win, which came in the midst of a stellar string of performances from the Gators' defense, sealed the deal. Florida had previously made his top-five in April but were seen as outsiders in his recruitment.
Read Gators Illustrated's profile on Woods below:
"A good-sized rusher, Woods was a late addition to the Gators' class after flipping from Penn State. Displayed a good use of hands to shed blocks and has great closing speed on tackles. A physical defender, Woods' strength also comes from time spent as a discus state champion in Kansas and time spent as a wrestler. Although a speedy rusher with good strength, he'll need to continue developing into a multi-faceted rusher at the collegiate level, although he'll have time to develop with a multitude of contributors set to return for UF. Should he add weight, he could spend time on the inside."