DL Jalen Wiggins Signs with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators have officially signed 2025 four-star defensive lineman Jalen Wiggins on Wednesday during the Early Signing Period.
The 6-foot-4.5, 255-pound defensive lineman is from Tallahassee, Fla. where he played his high school football at James Rickards High School. Additionally, he is labeled as the 68th overall prospect and the eighth best edge in the 2025 class according to ESPN.
Wiggins is the Gators' third signee of the day, joining running back Waltez Clark and quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., which makes him the first defensive signee of this class.
He committed to the Gators all the way back in January. At the time, he was the third commit of the 2025 class and the first one on the defensive side of the ball for the Gators. He chose the in-state school over the likes of Florida State, Georgia and LSU.
While Wiggins announced that he was shutting down his recruitment back on July 1st, things got interesting late on in this one. With the Gators looking shaky at times, he decided to take an official visit to Notre Dame in the early parts of November.
However, despite the Fightin Irish making a late push for his services, the Gators won out.
Wiggins is joined by defensive linemen Jeramiah McCloud, Stephon Shivers and Joseph Mbatchou as the defensive line commits in the class. Wiggins' size and versatility allows him to also play at the EDGE position, where he'd be joined by Jayden Woods of Mill Valley High School (Shawnee, Ks.).
Learn more about Wiggins’ skills and how he’ll play into Florida’s defense, via his Gators Illustrated recruit profile below.
"Although listed as a defensive lineman, Wiggins has been split-recruited by both defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and edge/outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson. He’s been projected to play either jack linebacker or the “F” defensive end position due to his length and size. Mostly a five-technique lineman with Rickards, Wiggins recorded 253 total tackles, 68 tackles-for-loss and 44 sacks over the last three seasons, according to his 247 Sports bio and his MaxPreps stats."