Florida Adds Transfer TE Over Other SEC Programs

The Florida Gators have added another veteran transfer this portal cycle, with former New Haven tight end Evan Chieca committing to the program over other SEC options such as LSU and Alabama.

Chieca, a 6-foot-5, 250 pound tight end with two years of eligibility remaining, caught 31 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 with the Chargers, being named to the All-NEC second team. In the portal, he visited a bevy of SEC programs including LSU, Alabama and Kentucky.

Playing 565 total snaps in his junior season, Chieca received a 57.7 offensive grade according to PFF, with the imposing tight end earning a 60.1 pass-block grade. He caught 30 of his 42 targets while adding 139 yards after the catch.

Now the 24th overall transfer in the Gators' first portal class under new head coach Jon Sumrall, Chieca joins a tight end room that Florida was clearly looking to add to recently after the departures of starter Tony Livingston and Hayden Hansen. Headlined by Amir Jackson's return, the Gators' room is now transfer-heavy, with Florida adding Georgia Tech transfer Luke Harpring and James Madison transfer Lacota Dippre earlier this cycle as well.

Chieca is now the 14th overall offensive transfer the Gators have taken under the new regime, with new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and staff strengthening an attack that already included talent such as star running back Jadan Baugh and the exciting freshman receiving duo of Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III. The Gators now have plenty of weapons to have an exciting offense in 2026, a priority for coach Sumrall when he first took over in Gainesville.

“It all starts with the quarterback and the pieces around him. We'll get elite skill players here,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent... That excites me.”

With the transfer portal having officially closed to new entries on Jan. 16, the Gators look all but done in adding talent to the roster and have already begun team workouts recently. As it stands, Florida’s transfer haul ranks 26th in the country in 247 Sports' team rankings, which sits as one of the best in recent years for the program.

