Gators Add Fourth Georgia Tech Transfer with TE Commit

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The flurry of transfer portal additions for the Florida Gators continues this cycle, this time with former Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring committing to the program on Saturday. He will reunite with former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in Gainesville.

Harpring, a former four-star recruit ranked as the No. 9 tight end in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, spent the past two seasons under Faulkner with the Yellow Jackets, catching 16 of 21 targets for 201 yards. He played 239 total snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2025, earning a 64.7 PFF grade.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound tight end visited Florida on Friday and was promptly predicted to commit to the program. He now becomes the fourth Georgia Tech offensive transfer to commit to the Gators, joining quarterback Aaron Philo, interior lineman Harrison Moore and wideout Bailey Stockton. The group has a clear and strong connection with Faulkner, who primarily recruited Harpring out of high school.

“The main coach that I had the opportunity to talk with was Coach Buster Faulkner… He really likes me,” Harpring said after committing to the Yellow Jackets as a recruit. “I definitely feel like he uses the tight end spot a lot in his offense, which is awesome for me. I feel like he knows how to get me the ball and knows where I can do the most work for myself to help the team.”

Faulkner now adds Harpring to a group of tight ends that includes returning Gators Tony Livingston, Amir Jackson and Micah Jones along with James Madison transfer Lacota Dippre. The Gators worked specifically hard to retain the redshirt freshman Jackson, who initially announced his intentions to enter the portal.

Florida has continued to add offensive talent since the official opening of the portal on Jan. 2, highlighted by Philo, the potential starting quarterback in 2025, and explosive running backs Evan Pryor and London Montgomery. The Gators added high-profile Auburn transfer receiver Eric Singleton Jr., who also previously played for Georgia Tech, on Saturday shortly before Harpring's commitment.

The Gators have shown a refreshing aggressiveness in the transfer portal period so far, with the cycle spanning until Jan. 16, giving the new staff plenty of time to continue to add quality players to their 2026 roster. As it stands, Harpring is now Florida’s 21st portal commit, with more expected in the near future.

