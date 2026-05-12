Florida Gators Add JUCO Corner to 2026 Roster

The Florida Gators on Tuesday made its second post-spring addition to the 2026 roster by receiving a commitment from JUCO corner Javier Jones, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

Jones (6-0, 175 pounds) will enroll at UF next week, Hawcett reported. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: JUCO CB Javier Jones has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 175 CB is set to enroll next week⁰

“Headed to The Swamp 🐊, AGTG”⁰https://t.co/MJoUgOcRUk pic.twitter.com/59AxHF2Dp8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2026

Jones' commitment comes in the middle of a visit to Florida this week, which comes after a visit to LSU. While he did not have reported offers from either school, he does hold an offer from UTEP. Jones is coming off a stint at Independence Community College in Kansas, where he recorded 12 tackles and five pass breakups in 2025.

Before his stint at ICC, Jones played his high school ball at Phoenix (Az.) Mountain Pointe, where he recorded 49 tackles and two interceptions across 20 games, according to his MaxPreps stats. He also recorded five receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns as a senior on offense.

Jones joins a corner room comprised of veterans Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain, contributing second-years Ben Hanks III and J'Vari Flowers, redshirt freshman Onis Konanbanny, senior transfer Jordy Lowery, freshmen CJ Bronaugh and CJ Hester and walk-ons Vincent Brown Jr. and Javion Toombs.

Additionally, Jones is Florida's second post-spring roster addition after the Gators signed former JU basketball player Jaylen Jordon as a tight end. Florida has also explored adding depth at defensive line after targeting another former college basketball player in former Missouri State forward Michael Osei-Bonsu, who visited last week.

The #Gators newest DB addition Javier Jones comes from the famous ‘Last Chance U’ Independence Community College, where he broke up 5 passes in 10 GP.



Listed at 6’1, 185 pounds and ran track in HS. All PBUs⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ML3OztdFUi — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) May 12, 2026

The moves do not come as a surprise after Sumrall, who expressed wishes to have a spring transfer portal window as a first-year head coach, said the program would find other ways to add to the roster, including from unsigned high school recruits, unsigned transfers still in the portal, JUCO players and walk-ons.

"We've scoured the ranks," Sumrall said on April 7. "We've looked at a lot of high school kids that are out there, JUCO kids. It's funny, I fielded the call from somebody about a player that I've had before that's still in the portal right now. So there's still maybe some vehicles to add a player or two.

"We still have some room for non-designated student-athletes to be added as walk-ons, potentially too, if we don't find the right scholarship-type worthy players to maybe add six or seven. But I wouldn't count as having some big additional six or seven signees. There might be one or something."

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