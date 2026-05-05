Gators Football Hosting Former D1 Basketball Player as Transfer Target, Per ESPN Report

After already landing one former Division One basketball player in Jacksonville University forward Jaylen Jordon, the Florida Gators football program is targeting another, reportedly hosting Missouri State forward Michael Osei-Bonsu for a visit on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Osei-Bonsu, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 289 pounds, plans to play either defensive tackle or tight end and has already visited Illinois, Tulsa and Missouri State's football program.

Source: Michael Osei-Bonsu is on a visit to Florida. He’s already visited, Illinois, Tulsa and with Missouri State’s football program. https://t.co/zicObtCR7a — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 5, 2026

Last year, Osei-Bonsu averaged 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game after averaging 11 points and 7.4 rebounds the year prior. Before his stint at Missouri State, he played two seasons at Vincennes (Ind.) University in the NJCAA.

While tight end is an option, playing defensive line makes the most sense if he were to choose Florida, considering the Gators added the aforementioned Jordon to play the position. Jordon officially signed with Florida on May 1 after first getting the program's attention as a participant at Pro Day.

Tight end, while having options in returning contributor Amir Jackson and transfers Luke Harpring, Lacota Dippre and Evan Chieca, does have depth needs, making Osei-Bonsu an option should he choose Florida and should Florida decide that's where he should play. Size would not be an issue, either, considering Osei-Bonsu, despite his 289-pound weight, would not be Florida's largest tight end.

313-pound freshman Heze Kent, who is working to drop weight, is currently Florida's largest tight end.

Still, playing defensive line makes the most sense as Florida looks to boost the depth in the interior behind presumed starters Brendan Bett and Joseph Mbatchou.

Florida finding unique ways to build depth on the roster despite not having the luxury of a spring transfer portal window is no surprise. Last month, head coach Jon Sumrall, while expressing how much he wished to have that now-defunct window, said the program was searching for uncomitted high school recruits, JUCO kids and unsigned transfers who are still in the portal who could potentially join the roster.

"We've scoured the ranks," Sumrall said on April 7. "We've looked at a lot of high school kids that are out there, JUCO kids. It's funny, I fielded the call from somebody about a player that I've had before that's still in the portal right now. So there's still maybe some vehicles to add a player or two.

"We still have some room for non-designated student-athletes to be added as walk-ons, potentially too, if we don't find the right scholarship-type worthy players to maybe add six or seven. But I wouldn't count as having some big additional six or seven signees. There might be one or something."

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