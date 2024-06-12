Florida Gators Busy Hosting Nationally-Ranked Guards
The Florida Gators will welcome former Oklahoma State signee Jeremiah Johnson into Gainesville this week for an official visit, according to 247 Sports’ Graham Hall.
The visit is expected to begin on Thursday, but he will arrive in town the day before, reported Hall.
Johnson is ranked as the 141st-best player and the 13th-best point guard in the 2024 class, per 247 Sports. Additionally, he currently holds offers from TCU, SMU, Arkansas, Texas Tech and others.
He had originally committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys when Mike Boynton was their head coach in September of last year. Johnson even signed a letter of intent with them. However,
they fired Boynton in March at the end of their season.
Now, Johnson did publicly reaffirm his verbal pact with the Cowboys after they hired Steve Lutz to replace Boynton.
“When I came to Oklahoma State, of course, I came for who was coaching, but I also came for the community and just wanting to play in an Oklahoma State jersey, just wanting to always do that,” Johnson told Pistols Firing Blog’s Marshall Scott back in April.
However, it was not too long after that when he asked to be released from his signed national letter of intent with Oklahoma State.
Once this happened, it opened the door for new schools to jump into the fray for his talents.
Currently, the Gators only hold one scholarship commitment in the 2024 high school recruiting class and that is Isaiah Brown. Their other commitment in the class, Olivier Rioux, is a preferred walk-on.
In addition to Johnson’s visit, the Gators also hosted another top-150 guard on Tuesday.
Florida just wrapped up a visit with 2025-point guard Keyshuan Tillery.
Tillery plays his basketball in New Hampshire and is rated as the 135th-best player and 25th-overall point guard in the country in the 2025 class, per 247 Sports. Tillery’s reported offers come from Florida, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Ohio State and Tennessee among others.
According to his Instagram, he was on an official visit with the Gators and watched them practice on Tuesday.
He posted pictures of himself in a Gators uniform with the hashtag “#notcommitted” after the visit as well.
With both of these prospects visiting, it seems Gators’ Head Coach Todd Golden is planning for the future after adding tons of veteran experience through the portal over the last two years.