Florida Gators Recruit Roundup Week 4: Commitment Standouts and Highlights
With Week Three of the 2024 high school football season in the books, Gators Illustrated takes a look at three Florida Gators’ commits, two of whom played on both sides of the football, who had standout performances for their teams on Friday evening.
Four-Star LB Myles Johnson, Brewton (Ala.) T.R. Miller
Although a commit for the Gators on the defensive side of the ball, Johnson's impact came offensively for the Tigers in a 56-7 win over Flomaton. In only seven carries, Johnson rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns and threw for one more. One of his scores came from over 90 yards out.
His highlights can be viewed here.
Four-Star WR Joshua Moore, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward
In a back-and-forth shootout against Cardinal Gibbons, Moore accounted for two touchdown on four receptions with 69 yards receiving. Moore has 24 catches for 435 yards and five touchdowns and on the year. In five games, he has two multi-touchdown games and two 100-yard receiving games.
Four-Star CB Ben Hanks Jr., Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
Another two-way defensive commit for the Gators, Hanks Jr. shined offensively and defensively in the Tornadoes' 35-20 win over Immaculate-La Salle. Defensively, the legacy commit and one of two defensive back commits for the Gators recorded one interception, which came in the end zone. He added 67 yards and a score offensively.
Florida Gators’ 2025 Recruiting Class
As it stands, Florida’s 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 19 nationally by On3 with 14 total commits.