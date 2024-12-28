Former Five-Star Receiver Chooses Washington over Florida
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II, a prominent target in the transfer portal for Florida, on Saturday pledged his services to Washington, choosing the Huskies over the Gators.
A former five-star in the 2023 recruiting class, Cook II will have two years of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 20 games with the Longhorns, recording 16 receptions for 273 yards and two touchdowns in that time.
Cook II's commitment to Washington comes after a recent crystal ball from 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Mike Roach for Cook II to land at Washington. He visited with the Huskies prior to announcing his commitment.
He also recently visited Florida from Dec. 21 until Dec. 22. After his visit, On3's Pete Nakos predicted Cook II would commit to the Gators. However, it seems in recent days that the Gators had begun to distance themselves from Cook II due to an already-full receiver room.
Despite Cook II heading to Washington, the Gators have still managed to put together one of the nation's best receiver class in this recruiting cycle.
The Gators signed a four-man high school receiver class made up of five-star Dallas Wilson, five-star Vernell Brown III, four-star Naeshaun Montgomery and three-star Muizz Tounkara while also adding former UCLA starter J. Michael Sturdivant via the transfer portal.
Both Wilson and Brown III are ranked inside the top-10 of On3's industry rankings, and its the first time Florida has signed two composite five-star receivers in the same class since 2003.
The Gators are also set to return receivers Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell, Kahleil Jackson, Tank Hawkins and TJ Abrams next season.
Since the portal opened, the Gators have added four total transfers to its time while losing 19 total players, 13 of which are on scholarship. Gators Illustrated is keeping track of all of Florida's transfer portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster count here.