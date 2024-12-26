Florida Leads the Way with In-State Recruiting
When Billy Napier was first introduced as the Florida Gators' head coach in December of 2021, he expressed the importance of building a recruiting class with in-state prospects.
"Simply put, we want to be the other team that the other team dreads to play," he said. "We're going to have a very specific plan in recruiting and evaluating. And that will start with a major emphasis in this state. This is a talent-acquisition business. We're going to work tirelessly in this area."
After three seasons and now four recruiting classes, Napier's plan is coming to fruition.
In its 2025 high school recruiting class, which is now a borderline top-10 class, the Gators signed four of the state's top-10 recruits in On3's industry rankings, the most of any other program in the country.
During Early National Signing Day on Dec. 4, the Gators signed four-star legacy commits in receiver Vernell Brown III and corner Ben Hanks Jr. while also completing a flip for four-star safety Hylton Stubbs.
On Dec. 22, the Gators officially added five-star receiver Dallas Wilson, who is ranked as the No. 2 player statewide, after the Tampa (Fla.) prospect was released from his financial affidavit with Oregon.
It should be noted that On3 does not consider out-of-state recruits from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy as part of its rankings. Considering On3's exclusion of out-of-state IMG recruits, in Florida's previous three classes, the Gators signed four total prospects inside the On3 Industry top-10 for the state of Florida.
Florida's turnaround in recruit came as a result of a public commitment from UF for Napier to remain as a head coach, reports of a massive increase in NIL and a three-game winning streak to end the regular season with two wins over ranked opponents.
"Look, we are not done, okay," Napier said on Dec. 4. "We just showed promise. I think that the vote of confidence, the stability, then how our team competed, you pair that with the hard work of our staff, I think ultimately that's why we were able to close."
Also of note, the Gators saw great success against other in-state schools. Florida flipped four-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., four-star running back Byron Louis and three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre-Louis from Florida State. The Gators also flipped Stubbs from Miami while also holding on to Hanks Jr. despite a push from the Hurricanes.
Neither Florida State nor Miami had a single signee inside the On3 Industry top-10 for the state of Florida.
Florida also did not lose a single commit on signing day, a significant improvement from last season when the Gators lost a considerable number of highly ranked prospects to other SEC programs.
"Ultimately today they committed. Obviously the work begins now," Napier said on signing day,. "That's the thing to understand here. This is all fun and games. I mean, the work begins now. They'll get here, we'll plug 'em in and we'll go to work."