Gators' 2027 Recruiting Momentum Continues with Second TE Commit

Florida's recent recruiting momentum continued on Thursday with Princeton (N.J.) Hun School three-star tight end Tommy Douglas committing to the Gators.

Douglas (6-4, 245 pounds) is rated as the No. 17 tight end in the class by 247 Sports and chose Florida over Alabama, Penn State and Vanderbilt.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 TE Tommy Douglas has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 245 TE from Princeton, NJ chose the Gators over Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Penn State



“There’s no place better than the Swamp 🐊🏠”https://t.co/XyDfwT4I6Q pic.twitter.com/rbzzYahtFL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2026

Douglas' commitment came suddenly as his recruitment had largely been quiet. It also came even though he has not visited Florida since being offered by the new staff on Jan. 20. As a junior with the Hun School, Douglas caught 33 receptions for 640 yards and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

His father, Joe Douglas, is also a senior personnel executive for the Philadelphia Eagles, whose general manager, Howie Roseman, is a UF graduate.

Meanwhile, Douglas is now the seventh commit in Florida's 2027 class and the second tight end commit for position coach Evan McKissack. The Gators currently hold a pledge from Centerburg (Oh.) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger to round out the current group of commits at the position.

Additionally, Douglas is Florida's fourth commit in the nine days, with Coatesville (Pa.) Area five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson and Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside four-star corner Aamaury Fountain each committing last week.

That group joins the aforementioned Ballinger, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star corner Amare Nugent and Cottondale (Fla.) four-star receiver Tramond Collins in Florida's 2027 class, which ranks No. 10 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. That ranking could shoot up quickly, though, if the Gators ultimately land a group of prospects they are trending for.

As it stands, Florida hold predictions to land commitments from four-star receiver Anthony Jennings, four-star receiver Amare Patterson, four-star receiver Elias Pearl, four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III, four-star defensive lineman Tyler Alexander, three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bently Keumajou Yondui and three-star corner Kamauri Whitfield.

After last week's spring game, first-year head coach Jon Sumrall briefly detailed his program's recent recruiting momentum, highlighting the university's academic prestige, the weather in Gainesville, the history and pageantry of the football program and "authentic relationships."

“We can get anybody to come visit the University of Florida if we want in America if we do a good job. This is not a really hard place to recruit to," he said.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker.