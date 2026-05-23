Florida Gators 4-Star LB Target Isaac McNeil Reveals Commitment Date

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil revealed his top schools and commitment date to On3's Hayes Fawcett on Friday, with the Florida Gators among his final four schools. The highly ranked linebacker plans to announce his college decision on June 2, with Auburn, Alabama, and Georgia joining Florida in his top four.

McNeil ranks as the No. 87 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Isaac McNeil is down to Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 215 LB will announce his commitment June 2nd LIVE on the Rivals YouTube Channel



He’s ranked as a Top 85 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/I9spacqid2 pic.twitter.com/Mm2oPfDrLF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

Auburn is the perceived leader in this group right now based on On3’s RPM, and that thought is further fueled by how McNeil has scheduled his official visits. Before he commits, McNeil will visit Auburn from May 29 to 31. Then, after he makes his decision, he plans on heading to Florida from June 11 to 13. After that, it is Alabama's turn to host, with them getting him on campus from June 19 to 21.

Although he has these dates secured for his official visits, it is unclear if he will follow through on his visit plans once he commits.

It has not been the easiest time on the trail for the Gators regarding linebacker recruiting. Despite being in the top 10 in the country in team recruiting rankings, the Gators have zero linebackers currently committed.

They are in a good position with several other linebacker prospects in the 2027 class, though. Swainsboro (Ga.) four-star Ja'Bios Smith, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star Ellis McGaskin and Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah Drew Williams all hold interest in Florida. Moreover, Florida is in Smith's top five schools and Williams' top four.

Nonetheless, even without the success in recruiting linebackers, Florida's 2027 class is off to a strong start. Heading into official visits, Florida's recruiting class ranks fifth in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with 16 commitments.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fifth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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