Take It or Leave It: Should the Gators be Ranked Entering the 2026 Season?

On3 released its 2026 preseason top 25 teams on Tuesday, catching some by surprise by ranking the Florida Gators at No. 25.

NEW: On3 2026 College Football Preseason Top 25👀



Do you agree?🤔https://t.co/CxJOBEw8d1 pic.twitter.com/IHviZNcZuN — On3 (@On3) August 11, 2026

However, with how the Gators handled their offseason business, some believe they deserve preseason honors heading into next season.

So, take it or leave it: Should the Gators be a top 25 team to begin the 2026 campaign?

Take It

There are a few reasons to believe the Gators should start as a top 25 team.

For starters, the new coaching staff put in place is several tiers above their predecessors.

New head coach Jon Sumrall, while not having coached a game at the Power Four level, has already made a College Football Playoff appearance. That is more than Billy Napier accomplished in his four years with the Gators. He has also been a winner at every stop as the head man.

Sumrall has also hired a strong offensive coordinator in Buster Faulkner. Faulkner turned Georgia Tech into a dangerous offense in his time with the Yellow Jackets while also developing former Yellow Jacket quarterback Haynes King into a Heisman candidate. He created an offense that finished 11th in yards per game (460), 22nd in rushing yards per game (197.5) and 27th in points per game (32.2) in 2025.

Florida's depth at wide receiver and running back is another reason to put stock in the team. The Gators roster three elite receivers in Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton Jr. to go along with many other talented pass catchers. Then, in the backfield, the Gators have star running back Jadan Baugh, Evan Pryor, Duke Clark and London Montgomery to hand the ball off to.

The Gators have a bevy of talent on defense, too, to pair with the offense. Jayden Woods, Myles Graham and Bryce Thornton headline Florida's defense for the 2026 season. They also have Aaron Chiles, Dijon Johnson, Cormani McClain, Kamran James and DJ Coleman to help bolster the defense.

So, it is not unreasonable to understand why the Gators are garnering top 25 recognition.

Leave It

Conversely, as much as some may like Florida's position at the start of the preseason, there are a few questions still.

One worry for Florida is Jon Sumrall'sxperience at the Power Four level. It is his first Power Four head-coaching gig. That begs the question: how will he handle his first SEC job?

Additionally, the most important position on the team is the quarterback. It is also where the Gators may be the most inexperienced. Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Philo are competing for the No. 1 spot, but they have one start behind center between them. Trying to win with quarterbacks who have little experience under their belt is hard, and even more difficult in the SEC.

Another worry for the Gators is the offensive line. Despite bringing in multiple new faces, the room has been the subject of constant questioning from those on the outside this offseason. The major addition to this point has been former Georgia Tech lineman Harrison Moore, who is expected to start at center.

However, the returning Gators linemen Moore is teaming up with struggled heavily in the 2025 season. Sumrall is banking on the Phil Trautwein hire to make up the remaining ground and turn the offensive line into a serviceable unit.

Only time will tell if the preseason inclusion inside the top 25 for the Gators was smart or absurd.

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