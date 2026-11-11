Gators Among Top 3 Finalists for Blue Chip 2028 Wide Receiver Recruit

The Florida Gators are making a strong push to land another offensive recruit.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, four-star wide receiver Tyree Manning Jr. is down to three schools, and one of them is Florida. The other two are Auburn and Kentucky.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Tyree Mannings Jr. is down to 3 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 170 WR is ranked as a Top 90 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/Cj9f4njKh6 pic.twitter.com/1IE2VBlcOR — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 11, 2026

Manning is a member of the 2028 recruiting class, and he’s ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 80 player and No. 11 wide receiver in that class. If he should commit to Florida, he would be the second wide receiver in a class that currently has three recruits.

He's an in-state product, originally from Sarasota and is currently playing high school football in Venice.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Offensive pieces have been hard for the Gators to land over the last couple of years. Going back to 2025, two of the top three recruits in each class have been wide receivers. This includes currently established players, such as Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson.

Loading up on options could make Florida an ideal spot for any top quarter to succeed, whether they’re a top recruit from high school or looking for a new home in the portal.

This reputation seems to resonate with Manning. He's made two unofficial visits over the last six weeks, including the most recent game, their 23-7 loss to Oklahoma. Even after that, they're still in the running.

Credit to Sumrall and company, they're finding a way to sell recruits on Florida, even if the first year has seen the team lose four of five since starting 4-0.

Either way, it looks like Manning is on a collision course for a college career in the SEC. Florida could be the one who adds him to the collection of wide receivers, or he's ultimately a competitor.

According to 247 Sports, of the three teams in the running, he's considered warm on Florida and Auburn. While that doesn't guarantee anything, it's at least a promising sign.

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