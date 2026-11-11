Gators Among Top 3 Finalists for Blue Chip 2028 Wide Receiver Recruit
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The Florida Gators are making a strong push to land another offensive recruit.
According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, four-star wide receiver Tyree Manning Jr. is down to three schools, and one of them is Florida. The other two are Auburn and Kentucky.
Manning is a member of the 2028 recruiting class, and he’s ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 80 player and No. 11 wide receiver in that class. If he should commit to Florida, he would be the second wide receiver in a class that currently has three recruits.
He's an in-state product, originally from Sarasota and is currently playing high school football in Venice.
Offensive pieces have been hard for the Gators to land over the last couple of years. Going back to 2025, two of the top three recruits in each class have been wide receivers. This includes currently established players, such as Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson.
Loading up on options could make Florida an ideal spot for any top quarter to succeed, whether they’re a top recruit from high school or looking for a new home in the portal.
This reputation seems to resonate with Manning. He's made two unofficial visits over the last six weeks, including the most recent game, their 23-7 loss to Oklahoma. Even after that, they're still in the running.
Credit to Sumrall and company, they're finding a way to sell recruits on Florida, even if the first year has seen the team lose four of five since starting 4-0.
Either way, it looks like Manning is on a collision course for a college career in the SEC. Florida could be the one who adds him to the collection of wide receivers, or he's ultimately a competitor.
According to 247 Sports, of the three teams in the running, he's considered warm on Florida and Auburn. While that doesn't guarantee anything, it's at least a promising sign.
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Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.Follow HarrisonSmaj