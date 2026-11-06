Can a Freshman be the Answer to Florida's VBIII-Less Lackluster Offense?

Once seen as a top unit in the conference and possibly the country heading into 2026, the Florida Gators now continue to search for answers in a wide receiver room encumbered by injury.

Burdened by Vernell Brown III's knee injury, the Gators' attack that heavily relies on explosion and ability after the catch has lacked such in a struggling mid-season stretch. Without its leading receiver, Florida’s offense has averaged nearly 36 fewer points per game, with just 134 yards coming after the catch per game compared to 155 with Brown III.

Far away from the dangerous threat the unit once was, the Gators seem desperate for a spark to fill in for Brown III as he continues to nurse his injury.

In a dark outing on a spooky Halloween Saturday for Florida against rival Georgia, that spark may have emerged in true freshman Justin Williams, who now seems poised for a bigger role as the season winds down.

Early Touches

With no Brown III and a banged-up Bailey Stockton, Williams saw his first career snaps against an FBS opponent on the Gators' opening drive against the Bulldogs early in the first quarter. The young wideout would immediately see two targets, both after being lined up in the backfield, showcasing his versatility and potential as a weapon.

"You know, late in the week last week, we were like, 'Hey, let's let him go early in this game.' And he only got five snaps, but he did a great job,” Faulkner said this week on Williams. “... Justin showed some flashes that were really exciting for his future. He's got to continue to get better every day. And I think he's earned the right to play a little bit."

With Vernell Brown III not expected to go for the #Gators Saturday, I’m hoping to see more of Tr FS. Justin Williams



Williams had 2 touches on the 1st drive vs UGA. The 4⭐️ had over 1k yards rushing AND receiving in the same season in as a JR in HS and could fill the YAC role. pic.twitter.com/FRq4vj6uKT — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) November 5, 2026

Coming off the bye week as an underclassman, Williams' increased inclusion in the offense, though limited, signals the potential for more of a role moving forward. Competing with the transfer Stockton for slot opportunities, the raw ability of the former four-star has made more snaps more likely.

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“You could (see more), yeah," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "He played five snaps on offense. He played on special teams. I think you're going to see more on offense and more on special teams. He looks like he's got some juice. We got him the ball on the perimeter. He practiced today, looked really good.

Still, adjusting to a unique offense at a new level remains a barrier for the freshman receiver, who will only continue to mature and get more comfortable in the scheme over time.

“I just think early on it was execution within the offense, like understanding how

to carry out your assignment. And sometimes when the defensive picture changes what that may do to you within a route, but getting the ball in his hands and letting him go to work is something I think that comes natural to him.” Sumrall said. “...he's growing. We're going to play him more on offense than on special teams as we move forward. He’s earning more by how he's practicing and how he's preparing. Got a lot of belief in what he's going to do here.”

YAC Ability

A new role for Williams feels all but necessary for an offense that has lacked a true difference maker with the ball in his hands in Brown's departure. The Gators offense has seen nearly 60 percent of its overall receiving production after the catch, making the elusive wideout a perfect fit into what Faulkner and Sumrall are trying to do.

As a junior in high school, the Gainesville native became the first player in the state of Florida to record both 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season since the electric Devin Hester in 2002, highlighting his rare ability as a ball carrier.

Gators new commit 4⭐️ Justin Williams

🐊Top 15 ATH, 300 composite recruit

🐊Gainesville native

🐊 2,500 all-purpose yards, 43 TDs last season

🐊 Finalist for Florida’s 6A Mr. Football award

🐊heavy interest from FSU, Kentucky.

🐊some fantastic tape👇 pic.twitter.com/1ZglGQAKUA — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) June 8, 2025

Likely without Brown III again on Saturday against Oklahoma, Williams could be the missing piece to ignite an offense in need of more firepower. Expect the freshman to continue to see a boost in snaps and touches, looking to bring the same excitement to Gainesville with the ball in his hands that he did at Buchholz for years.

"J-Will, man, really glad he's on our football team," Sumrall said. "Good, young player. I think he has a bright future here.”

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